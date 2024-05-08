Netflix Cheekily Deleted The Moment Kim Kardashian Was Brutally Booed At Tom Brady’s Roast

Streaming giant Netflix has edited out the moment Kim Kardashian was relentlessly booed during The Roast Of Tom Brady. But unfortunately, for the reality TV star, the brutal moment went viral all over social media before they could scrub it from the earth. Yikes.

Last weekend, Netflix hosted The Roast Of Tom Brady — where a bunch of comedians and celebs take turns ripping into each other and the man himself, Tom Brady.

Surprisingly, one of the celebs to take aim at the NFL champ was Kimmy K. However, her time on the roast podium wasn’t what Kris Jenner would’ve intended.

Kris Jenner pls save ur daughter (Image source: Netflix)

You see when it was time for Kim to take the stage and make a toast, she was booed badly by the audience. Even when she tried to start a roast — which was aimed at comedian Kevin Hart — the boos were so loud she had to stop.

Is the world over the Kardashians? Was it Taylor Swift “thanK you aIMee” witchcraft? We will never know about that, but we do know that it was bloody brutal.

“Alright, alright, alright,” Kim said in an attempt to calm down the displeased audience.

Eventually, Hart had to step in so that the SKIMS founder was able to kick on with her jokes.

The booing — which is a hard watch — was shared to social media immediately and garnered a shit tonne of attention from netizens worldwide.

However, now that The Roast Of Tom Brady is on the streaming site, it looks like the booing never happened. Instead of showing the incredibly brutal moment, Netflix has completely nixed the moment.

Instead of showing Kim saying “alright alright alright” to the crowd, it seemingly jumps into the reality TV star kicking off her Kevin Hart joke. The edit was so seamless that it feels like it never happened.

Netflix has added a small note under the title, which reads: “Edited from a previous live stream.”

(Image source: Netflix)

But honestly, if it wasn’t for the internet, you would’ve even known the booing incident happened. You’d probably think it’s an AI video, just like that Met Gala Katy Perry dress that gooped the web.

Kim has yet to publicly address the booing, and I honestly don’t think she will.

LOL, lies. It’ll probably be a subplot in the next Kardashians season.

Although Kim Kardashian was relentlessly roasted by the audience and netizens — even though the roast wasn’t for her — some folks did come to her defence over a joke made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe.

During the roast, Tony took aim at the Skims founder over her dating history and linked it to the current rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

“She’s had a lot of Black men celebrating her end-zone. Kim, word of advice, close your legs. You have more public beef than Kendrick and Drake,” the comedian said.

Following this joke, netizens slammed Tony, with some labelling the bit as “slut-shaming”.

Although the booing was quite brutal, I would love to hear the family’s thoughts on Tony’s joke.

Again, I’m not a KarJenner aficionado, but that roast was more of a cremation.

Image source: Netflix