Kim Kardashian’s Suspiciously Timely Pic With Karlie Kloss Is Sending Swifties Into A Tizzie

The “Bad Blood” between Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift is well and truly alive. The SKIMS founder shared a photo on her Instagram Story, posing with Tay’s ex-BFF Karlie Kloss, just days after Taylor released a not-so-subtle diss track about her. Eek.

The Kardashians star used the snap from 2022 to celebrate her friend Derek Blasberg‘s birthday, simply tagging him and adding a kiss emoji.

This photo choice felt pointed. (Image: Instagram @kimkardashian)

So why is this such a big deal?

ICYMI, Taylor released a salty track called “thanK you aIMee” on her album The Tortured Poets Department / The Anthology, allegedly about Kim. The capitalised letters are an obvious hint, and the song lyrics are about one of Taylor’s enemies.

“All that time you were throwin’ punches / I was building somethin’ / And I couldn’t wait to show you it was real / Screamed, ‘Fuck you, Aimee’ to the night sky as the blood was gushin’ / But I can’t forget the way you made me heal,” she sings in the chorus.

Taylor even went so far as to say her mum “wished” her enemy was “dead”, before declaring that the bully made her legacy greater and helped her heal.

Kim deliberately sharing a photo with Karlie ruffled Swifties’ feathers. Karlie and Taylor used to be such close friends that they shared a joint Rolling Stones cover about their friendship. Karlie had a permanent bedroom in Taylor’s house, plus appeared in both the “Bad Blood” music video and on stage during the 1989 tour. The supermodel called the pop singer her “ride or die”, “friend, sister and partner in crime” back in 2016.

Taylor and Karlie used to be inseparable. (Image: Getty)

Then… something broke. Nobody is sure why – although Swifties have plenty of theories – but the BFFs broke up. Taylor no-showed at Karlie’s wedding to Josh Kushner in 2018 and then Karlie became close with Scooter Braun, one of Taylor’s most famous enemies.

When Karlie showed up to the Eras Tour in general admission (!!!!), it earned mass media coverage.

And as for Kim and Taylor’s beef – that’s been well documented over the years. Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West took credit for the pop star’s career in his song “Famous” in 2016. At the time, Kanye claimed he had permission from Taylor to reference her, something Taylor denied.

Kim then released footage of the phone call between Kanye and Taylor to back her ex-husband up. However, it was edited and didn’t include the line that Taylor was upset about. You can read an entire refresher of the drama here.

Swifties react to Kim’s power move

Swifties had a meltdown after seeing Kim’s Instagram Story, with a bunch seemingly enjoying the drama.

Blink twice if you’re being held against your will, Taylor. (Image: Getty)

“Kim Kardashian sharing a two-year-old photo of her and Karlie Kloss to her Story four days after Taylor Swift dropped a song about her is SOOOOOO rich… we are SOOOOOO back,” one person wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“Kim Kardashian posting a picture of Karlie Kloss four days after Taylor released thanK you aIMee is genuinely fkn insane,” another added.

“The way Kim Kardashian thinks she’s clapping back with that pic of Karlie Kloss is hilarious and shows she didn’t actually listen to the song,” a third wrote.

Kim Kardashian is sick of her feud with Taylor Swift

An insider source also leaked some juicy details about how Kim feels after Taylor dropped her diss track, and apparently, she’s sick of it. Just like us!

“She’s over it and thinks Taylor should move on,” the insider told People.

“[Kim] doesn’t get why [Taylor] keeps harping on it. It’s been literally years,” they said.

In another interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week, Kim told the host that “life is good”.

Swifties were disappointed that Jimmy Kimmel missed an opportunity to grill Kim about her feud with Taylor, but I guess Kim is living in the “I Forgot You Existed” world.

Feature image: Getty & E!