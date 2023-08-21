Deuxmoi Dropped Tea About Taylor Swift & Karlie Kloss’ Feud Following Her Eras Tour Attendance

The world is filled with great mysteries. Are aliens real? What was the real origin of Stonehenge? Does the lost city of Atlantis exist? They’re all fascinating curiousities but there’s one mystery that I think about way more often than I should: What happened to Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift‘s friendship?



Thankfully, since Karlie was spotted at one of Taylor’s gigs in Los Angeles, gossip Instagram Deuxmoi has weighed in with some hot tea about the demise of their super public friendship.



But first, let’s take a walk down memory lane, shall we?

In case you missed it, between the years of 2013 and 2015, Taylor was in her girl squad era. She was constantly out and about with her celebrity friend group which included Karlie, Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, Selena Gomez, Lena Dunham, and Cara Delevigne, just to name a few. While the gang was known as Hollywood’s popular kids for a hot minute, eventually they copped criticism for being mostly white and kind of elitist and stopped posting constant pics of themselves having dreamy holidays on IG.



But for fans, the most noticeable change was the appearance of Karlie and Taylor’s friendship. At that point, they’d been incredibly public with their friendship. They posted countless IG grid posts together, went on a road trip together, and even did a joint interview with Vogue.



They seemed so close that people online started to think that their friendship had taken a romantic turn.

Then, between, 2016 and 2018, their friendship seemingly fizzled. And in 2017, the feud rumours began when Taylor’s “Look What You Made Me Do” music video dropped and Karlie’s name was missing from the “You Belong With Me” top she was wearing, which included the names of her other girl squad members.



Jennifer Lawrence even weighed in, saying: “I’d like to know what’s going on with Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift, that’s the honest-to-God truth. Is nobody else curious? It’s keeping me up at night. What happened?”



Girl, same.



But while Karlie often told the press that there was no beef between the two extremely tall pals, and even posted that she attended a Nashville show in 2018, Taylor never said anything publicly. This left many to suspect that they’d had a secret breakup, or Karlie had done something to upset Taylor.



Since then, they haven’t really been seen together and fans have hypothesized that it has something to do with everyone’s least favourite music executive, Scooter Braun, who was Karlie’s manager while Taylor was dealing with old mate buying her masters.

Most recently, the internet went wild when Karlie was spotted attending an Eras Tour show in Los Angeles. However she wasn’t in the VIP tent like many of Taylor’s famous celeb pals, she was in the stands. Like you and me. The STANDS. The BLEACHERS.



Have a look below.

In the latest episode of Deuxmoi’s podcast, Deux U, the gossip guru used their mysterious sources to find out some much-needed tea about Karlie’s appearance at the show and why she didn’t sit in the VIP tent.



“I believe Karlie got tickets through Taylor,” one source told the pod.



“Not all of Taylor’s friends/celebrities that asked for tickets were in the VIP. Karlie and Taylor’s relationship became strained when Scooter bought her music catalogue. And he is Karlie’s manager. Karlie always said she was on Taylor’s side through the whole thing but I know Taylor felt like she couldn’t trust people.



“They never completely lost touch but this was like the first big thing to happen with them since 2019,” they concluded.



Another source echoed the same sentiment.



“Due to the size and configuration of Taylor’s stage, the VIP tent is tiny and honestly not very luxe.



“There’s basically just enough room for about a dozen people to stand around so for every person who’s in VIP, there are easily four or more people whom Taylor has gifted tickets to. Everyone from favourite press people to business associates to, yes, former besties turned acquaintances who don’t get to sit in the tent.”

But although she didn’t get VIP tickets, another source claimed that Karlie was invited to the show’s afterparty which was hosted at Cara Delevigne’s house.



“I can confirm there were at least a handful of Taylor’s friends and friends of friends who were also at the show that night but not in the VIP tent. But they were invited to Taylor’s afterparty so Karlie is not a total anomaly in that sense,” they said.



Oooft. Well there you have it. No current beef is to be found between the two former besties. While a lot is still left unsaid about their besties to acquaintances’ timeline, I have a feeling that it’ll all come out one day.



Until then, I’ll be waiting.