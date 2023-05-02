3 Celebs Announced They’re Pregnant At The Met Gala So Get Ready For Designer Bb Fits Next Year

Everybody get your clapping hands at the ready because there are three – I repeat – three couples that are due for a big ol’ congratulations after announcing their pregnancies at the 2023 Met Gala.

Tennis icon Serena Williams and her internet entrepreneur husband Alexis Ohanian revealed to the event’s co-host Lala Kent that they are expecting their second bundle of joy. They are already the proud parents to their five-year-old daughter Olympia.

It’s worth noting that Serena and Alexis were both dressed head to toe in Gucci while they gave their announcement. If my birth control ever fails and I’m past the point of no return, this is how I’d like to alert the world that I’m procreating.

Along with her exciting announcement on the Met Gala steps, Serena shared a carousel of images ty IG with the caption “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the three of us to the Met Gala.”

Another celeb to use the big fancy occasion to debut new life was international supermodel Karlie Kloss.

Wearing a gorgeous, skin-tight gown by Loewe, Karlie showed off her burgeoning bump as she expertly posed for pics from the hoards of photographers.

Karlie is married to American billionaire businessman and the pair share a two-year-old son

The model told E! Online that she managed to keep her pregnancy a secret for fashion’s night of nights by wearing a bunch of big coats. She’s a genius because it’s the exact same method I use after I’ve eaten enough dumplings for a family of four.

And the final attendee to reveal they’re up the duff is designer Emily Adams Bode Aujila.

Emily is the founder of Bode, a fashion house that produces one of a kind, handcrafted clothing. She was the first ever female designer to do a show at New York Fashion Week: Men’s and has paved the way for women in menswear design.

In 2021, she designed a Met Gala look for Lorde. But this year, she’s stepped out debuting a baby bump and a Chanel inspired coat she designed herself.

Emily married her long-time romantic and business partner partner Aaron Singh Aujila last year and this is their first child.

Well there you have it, folks.

After all of these pregnancy announcements, I hope to see lots of little, fashionable bubs being cradled in some celebrity arms next year.