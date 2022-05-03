Style queen Blake Lively turned it on for the 2022 Met Gala and she’s done her Gossip Girl character Serena van der Woodsen proud.

She absolutely bloody nailed the Gilded Glamour theme, rocking a gorgeous golden gown by Atelier Versace.

Speaking to The Cut, Lively explained the inspo behind the lewk: “Instead of looking to fashion to influence the dress, I looked to New York City architecture and classic buildings,” she said.

This part in particular got my attention, Blake Lively said the train of her dress is “the constellation of Grand Central Station”.

For Gossip Girl fans like myself, Grand Central Station will forever be tied with Lively’s Gossip Girl character Serena.

Never forget that iconic introduction scene in the first ep where Serena is photographed arriving back in New York and one of Blair’s minions famously says, “Someone saw Serena getting off the train at Grand Central!”

Hell, the other day I was at Sydney’s dinky old Central Central and I legit quoted this to my boyfriend.

It is iconic. Serena is iconic. Blake Lively is iconic. And that LEWK is bloody iconic.

We love to see it.