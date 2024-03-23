Blake Lively Has Openly Apologised To Kate Middleton After Her Now-Deleted Post

Gossip Girl star Blake Lively has published an apology to her Instagram after appearing to make light of Kate Middleton‘s photoshopped image a few weeks ago. Earlier on Saturday, Kate Middleton issued a video statement announcing that she has been diagnosed with cancer.

In mid-March, Lively’s sparkling mixer company Betty Buzz published a marketing image depicting Lively by the pool with some … less-than-lifelike features.

“I’m so excited to share this new photo I just took today to announce our 4 new @bettybuzz & @bettybooze products! Now you know why I’ve been MIA,” the now-deleted post’s caption read.

Blake Lively’s now-deleted post featuring an enormous thumb, a chair that is wayyy to bendy. There’s also a lemon floating mid-air. Image via Betty Buzz.

However, in an Instagram Story published on Saturday morning Australian time, Lively appeared to be genuinely overwhelmed with regret.

“I’m sure no one cares today but I feel like I have to acknowledge this,” Lively’s text-only Story began.

“I made a silly post around the “photoshop fails” frenzy, and oh man, that post has me mortified today. I’m sorry.

“Sending love and well wishes to all, always.”

Lively’s Insta Story on Saturday morning. Image via @blakelively.

Blake Lively certainly wasn’t the only celebrity to have poked fun at the situation regarding Catherine, Princess of Wales’ disappearance from the public eye.

Executive producer of the Real Housewives franchise Andy Cohen also appeared to have joined in the conspiracy theorist pack earlier this week, tweeting “That ain’t Kate….” in response to one of the first photos of the Princess being seen out and about in weeks.

Even Kim Kardashian hopped on the train, writing “On my way to go find Kate” as the caption for a dump of photos she uploaded to Instagram on Sunday.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have now issued an extremely brief statement. Australia’s PM Anthony Albanese and the UK’s PM Rishi Sunak have also both issued statements regarding the matter.

More to come.