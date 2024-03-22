Kate Middleton Reveals She Has Cancer, Undergoing Chemotherapy In Emotional Video Statement

Kate Middleton has announced she is undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer. In an emotional two-minute video statement posted overnight, Catherine, Princess of Wales admitted it had been an “incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family”.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London,” Kate begins.

“At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous.

“However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.”

The 42-year-old princess goes on to say that her medical team advised her to begin a course of preventative chemotherapy, of which she is currently in the early stages.

“William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

READ MORE Kate Middleton’s Hospital Records Were Involved In A Security Breach At A London Clinic

It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.”

The video concludes with Kate stating she is “well” and “getting stronger every day”, and asking for “time, space and privacy” as she begins the next chapter of her recovery.

“At this time I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer … please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”

Rumours have been swirling for months as to the reason for her stepping away from the public eye.

More to come.