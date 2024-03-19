The London Clinic where Kate Middleton underwent abdominal surgery has launched an investigation following reports that staff attempted to access her private medical records.

According to Kensington Palace, the reason why Kate has been missing since December is because she’s been recovering from abdominal surgery.

Daily Mail reports that at least one member of staff at the clinic where she underwent surgery attempted to access the royal’s records, prompting the higher ups at the clinic to launch an internal investigation.

“This is a major security breach and incredibly damaging for the hospital, given its unblemished reputation for treating members of the Royal Family,” one insider told the site.

Kate Middleton with husband Prince William. (Credit: Getty)

Senior staff at the clinic contacted Kensington Palace as soon as they were made aware of the incident and assured the palace there would be a full investigation.

“The whole medical staff have been left utterly shocked and distraught over the allegations and were very hurt that a trusted colleague could have allegedly been responsible for such a breach of trust and ethics,” the source said.

The publication adds that Kate is also aware of the alleged incident.

A spokesperson for Kensington Palace released the following statement in response to the alleged incident: “This is a matter for the London Clinic.”

The news comes one day after footage of Kate Middleton strolling through a farm in Windsor with husband Prince William went viral.

It was the most legitimate piece of footage we’ve received of the princess since she disappeared in December, although punters online aren’t convinced that it’s actually her.

Shortly after TMZ’s footage went live, a heap of theories have popped up accusing the gal in the video of being a fake.

The only other footage we’ve seen of her thus far is the cursed pic that was widely discredited as fake by photo agencies, as well as the pap shot of Kate in a car, which has also raised eyebrows.

Although the palace has released numerous statements including one claiming to be Kate (in which she apologised for editing the aforementioned pic), fans are still desperate to know what’s going on.

And the latest hospital security breach certainly isn’t helping to settle the masses!