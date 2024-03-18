Kate Middleton has been spotted (seemingly) alive and well after disappearing from the public eye and freaking us all the fuck out and it’s great to see ya, doll! The conspiracy theories can be put to rest now… or can they?

Over the weekend, there were reports that Kate was spotted strolling through a farm in Windsor with her hubby Prince William but it raised eyebrows as there was no footage to support the rumours at the time.

But now, TMZ has shared video footage of Will and Kate taking a stroll through the garden, looking all smiles, as if they hadn’t been accused of a Gone Girl sitch.

Full disclosure: this is an old shot, the real footage is too exxy for us in Australia. Check it out via the TMZ link below. (Credit: Getty)

One of the eyewitnesses who saw them, Nelson Silva, told TMZ: “I noticed a couple choosing loaves of bread and the woman turned her face and I felt like I had seen the face before. It was familiar. I knew it from somewhere.”

He added, “I went to my car and as they came out of the shop I just filmed them. I think they walked out through a gate out of the grounds. They just vanished and I didn’t see a car. I just wanted to share with my family footage and show just how normal they were.”

Their three kids weren’t with them, but according to The Sun, they spent the first part of their Saturday watching the kids play sports. Bless.

Silva concluded: “Kate looked happy and relaxed. They look happy just to be able to go to a shop and mingle. Kate looked relieved like it was a success going to a shop. It felt natural.”

Peep the footage via TMZ.

Kate has not been seen by the public — except for that suss AF shot — since she went into hospital for abdominal surgery in December 2023.

Although Kensington Palace released a statement on January 16 which stated that Kate had undergone abdominal surgery and would be recovering in private until after Easter, conspiracy theorists online have gone bonkers with rumours, reports and theories.