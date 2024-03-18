After months of speculation, Kate Middleton resurfaced over the weekend for an outing with her hubby Prince William following reports that she had gone missing.

Kate was filmed strolling through a farm in Windsor with Willy, wearing athletic wear and looking super smiley and happy. Peep said footage via TMZ.

Although it’s a hell of a lot more convincing than the last cursed pic we copped of Kate, which was widely discredited as fake by photo agencies, punters still think something is suss.

Shortly after the video went live, a heap of conspiracy theories have began circling social media, with folks claiming that the gal in the video is not Kate.

Here’s an actual pic of Kate Middleton, for reference. (Credit: Getty)

Goss guru Kyle Marisa shared a TikTok with the grainy as fuck video slowed down so we could analyse Kate’s face a little closer. Check it out here.

The comments section has been flooded with folks pointing out that the gal in the vid looks quite different to Kate, in particular the shape of her face. Not only that, but one commenter also questioned the height difference.

“She’s 5’9’’ and he’s 6’3’’ the height isn’t even right. It’s not them,” one person wrote.

There were also loads of comments questioning why security weren’t closely in tow and how the person filming the vid was able to get close enough to take a video without being barred by the seccies.

People have also pointed out that it looks like there’s tinsel wreaths attached to the cottage in the background. Was the video filmed back in December before she went missing???

Another great point that a viewer made: “Why is she carrying a visibly heavy bag? Didn’t she just have surgery?”

After punters noticed that Kate had been missing for some time, the palace put out a statement insisting that she had gone in for abdominal surgery.

It’s unclear when she had this surgery and how long the recovery period is, but the whole thing is just so bizarre.

One of the eyewitnesses who saw them, Nelson Silva, told TMZ: “I noticed a couple choosing loaves of bread and the woman turned her face and I felt like I had seen the face before. It was familiar. I knew it from somewhere.”

He added, “I went to my car and as they came out of the shop I just filmed them. I think they walked out through a gate out of the grounds. They just vanished and I didn’t see a car. I just wanted to share with my family footage and show just how normal they were.”

Silva concluded: “Kate looked happy and relaxed. They look happy just to be able to go to a shop and mingle. Kate looked relieved like it was a success going to a shop. It felt natural.”

We still don’t know what to believe, but something is definitely suss…