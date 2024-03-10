Royal Family Finally Shares Pic Featuring Kate Middleton Following *That* Paparazzo Snap

Hear ye, hear ye!!! The official Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account has shared a photo of Kate Middleton, following the endless amount of conspiracy theories surrounding the royal’s whereabouts.

On Sunday night — Aussie time — the official IG account of the royals (@princeandprincessofwales) shared a photo featuring the Princess and her three children, Prince George,10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, in celebration of Mother’s Day in the UK.

“Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months,” the caption reads.

“Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C.”

(Image source: Instagram / @princeandprincessofwales)

The adorable family portrait comes days after Middleton was first spotted in public almost two months after she reportedly received surgery.

However, just like the grainy paparazzo photo of the Princess, many folks are speculating and circulating theories that it’s not really Middleton in the photos or that it’s an old photo of the family.

It’s giving photo from the archive they ain’t slick… You can do better 😂😂 — NanaThan⍟s (@Nana_Thanos) March 10, 2024

On the Instagram post, some people even noticed what seemed to be a Photoshop fail with Prince Louis’ finger.

(Image source: Instagram / @princeandprincessofwales)

“What happened to Louis [sic] fingers?” one person questioned.

“Louis’s [sic] finger, always,” another user added, referring to the Photoshop fail involving the Royals and their 2023 Christmas card.

ICYMI: the internet has been imploding with theories surrounding the Princess of Wales. To give you a quick recap of all the madness surrounding the royals, the Princess was last seen publicly on Christmas Day with her husband William, Prince of Wales, and their children.

On January 16, Kensington Palace announced that the Princess had undergone surgery and is “unlikely to return to public duties after Easter”.

Following her absence, the internet whipped up a variety of cooked theories as to why she was gone from the public, such as a possible Brazilian Butt Lift operation, the Princess joining I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here or that she had donated a kidney to King Charles III.

It was WILD.

Theories were only fuelled after a pap photo of what seemed to be Middleton in a car surfaced on social media, however, punters were not convinced that it was really the Princess in the photo.

Well now, we’ve at least got this adorable family pic.

Look, I don’t like to portray myself as a person who constantly wears a tinfoil hat, but Prince Louis’ smoothed-out finger does not help with debunking the conspiracy theories.

Image source: Getty Images / Max Mumby/Indigo