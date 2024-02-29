Kensington Palace Attempts To Squash Kate Middleton Conspiracy Theories With A Statement

Kensington Palace has issued a statement about Kate Middleton‘s wellbeing after conspiracy theories began swirling online.

The Princess of Wales has been the subject of a lot of online chatter after conspiracy theorists realised that Kate Middleton hadn’t made a public appearance since Christmas Day last year— despite the public statement made on January 16 which alerted the public that the royal had undergone abdominal surgery and wouldn’t be returning to her duties until after Easter.

I bet she’s just laughing at us all right now, TBH. (Image: Getty)

On Wednesday, a palace aide said that Kate “continues to be doing well” but that wasn’t enough to quell the rumours. So on Thursday, a spokesperson from the palace attempted to really set the record straight.

“Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the Princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands,” they told ABC News.

While the palace — and the aforementioned snarky statement — want us to believe she is “doing well”, the people are not entirely convinced.

Many have been speculating that Kate has gone into hiding amidst martial issues with William, or is having mental health issues.

Due to the long recuperation time, others believe that Kate is recovering from cosmetic surgery. You know, like a Brazillian Butt Lift (BBL) or something.



While I reckon some face tweaks wouldn’t be off the cards for the royals, I am entirely convinced that William wouldn’t know what to do with himself if Kate rocked up juicy in the back from a BBL. The man would be flummoxed to say the least.

Others speculate that Kate donated a kidney to King Charles, that she’s dead or even that she is about to appear on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here. Oh god, please make it the Aussie version.

Anyway, Kate Middleton is probably fine, guffawing and giggling at our antics while she’s sipping on butler-made tea in the fine china.