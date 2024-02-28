I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here Australia is right around the corner. That means the good people at Channel 10 will release a bunch of clues about the lineup of celebs who will be dropped into the jungle to face their fear of heights and animals and presumably slurp on some cow cum.

While the 10th season of I’m a Celeb doesn’t kick off until March 24, the clues have already started to be shared across the show’s social media accounts so let’s start the guessing, shall we?

Every I’m A Celebrity 2024 lineup clue so far

1. “International comedian heading into the jungle. Loved by the royals, this international comedian will be dropping into the jungle. Let’s hope their stand-up works on crocodiles.”

Well, colour me intrigued! There really is nothing like an international celebrity being added to the jungle juice. And a stand-up comedian? Even better for the much-needed camp giggles. The royal thing though, that throws me. Will I — a progressive, left-wing 28-year-old woman — cackle at the same joke the likes of King Charles stifle a giggle at? Probably not, but I am not this show’s target audience so I digress.

Anyway, there are a few comedians who come to mind here and most of them are British.

There’s Jack Whitehall who has a whole comedy routine about a time he bombed a gig at King Charles’ Christmas party. However, he just welcomed a kid into this world in September 2023 and if I was his girlfriend, I’d say, “Don’t you dare go to the fucking jungle for an undisclosed amount of time while I have to look after this thing”, but that’s just me. Who knows?

It could be Michael McIntyre who roasted William and Kate when they rocked up to one of his gigs a few years back.

Or, as a very clever person on Instagram pointed out, it could be Ross Noble who has a very royal-esque last name.

Jack Whitehall. (Image: Getty) Michael McIntyre. (Image: Michael McIntyre) Ross Noble. (Image: Getty)

2. “A controversial TV star is heading into the jungle.”

It wouldn’t be I’m A Celeb without a controversial TV star, would it?

This one is a bit of a mind-fuck, if you ask me. The obvious choice would be to chuck a controversial reality star from MAFS in the mix but in the past, the clue has made it clear that they are reality television stars, instead of just a “TV star”.

If it’s someone from reality television, I feel like it could be Olivia Frazer, Harrison Boon or Ella Ding.

Ella Ding. (Image: Instagram) Harrison Boon. (Image: Instagram) Olivia Frazer. (Image: Instagram)

If we’re talking about non-reality television stars, it’s a lot harder.

The first person who came to mind for me was Steve Price but oldmate has already been on the show before. Maybe it could be controversial television chefs George Calombaris and Pete Evans will chuck on an Akubra? After all, we always need at least one chef cooking up a storm in the jungle.

This is Pete Evans at an anti-vax rally, by the way. (Image: Getty) George Calombaris. (Image: Getty)

3. “A gold medallist is diverting from Paris to the African jungle. Word is, they’re a real trailblazer.”

I’ll be honest, Olympians are not my speciality but thankfully the comments on Instagram had some pretty solid guesses.

The celeb racking up the most comments is Olympic swimmer Mack Horton. Mack nabbed Australia a gold medal in the Rio de Janeiro Olympic games in 2016 at only 16 years old, giving the country our first gold of the games. That’s some trailblazer shit right there, no?

Another solid guess is fellow Olympic swimmer Ian Thorpe, who once appeared on Celebrity Masterchef. Maybe he’s ready to swap his apron for some insect-proof boots?

Mack Horton. (Image: Getty) Ian Thorpe. (Image: Getty)

4. “A TV love rat is coming to the jungle.”

Ooooh we love a love rat!!!!

My first thought was long-time Channel 10 love rat Ciarran Stott who has not only appeared on The Bachelor but also Bachelor In Paradise. Then, he jumped on The Challenge and even went on an iteration of The Bachelorette in Sweden. Baby boy is running out of reality shows and he even SAID he wanted to go on I’m A Celeb.

Now, if I’m right, his dreams are coming true. Wow, shoot for the stars kids.

I think his grimy little antics would be very entertaining in the jungle. After all, who doesn’t love a jungle romance?

Cheers to this ensemble, I guess. (Image: Getty)

5. “An AFL hall of Famer is dropping into the jungle. He’s a premiership winner too but can he dodge a python’s loving embrace?”

I’ll be honest, I have no idea about AFL. I am an NRL girl. If they said it was someone from the Rooster’s being dropped into the jungle you better believe I’d be all over it.

But look, while I’m not very helpful on this one, the official clue will be announced tonight, so you better believe I’ll be going through the social media comments to see what people who are more clued in and smarter than me have to say tonight.

Well, these are all the I’m A Celebrity clues released so far. Make sure to check back in when more are released!