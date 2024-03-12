Everything We Know About I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! Australia 2024

We are just weeks away from Season 10 of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here hitting our screens. With so much hype building around the show, we’ve compiled literally everything you need to know about the new season from who we think will be landing in the jungle to all the juicy goss surrounding the show.

I’m A Celebrity Australia News, Leaks & Rumours

March 6, 2024

Oopsies! It seems like Channel 10 may have accidentally leaked some of the names of people appearing in the jungle for the upcoming season via their Instagram following list. A bunch of interesting people who matched the descriptions of the clues were in the mix.

March 5, 2024

Thanks to a fun pic of the hosts Julia Morris and Robert Irwin with Aussie superstar G-Flip, fans have been hypothesising that their wife — Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause — might be strutting into the jungle.

October 25, 2023

Robert Irwin isn’t just taking on the I’m A Celeb hosting gig for a bit of fun. He’s reportedly being paid a pretty penny to bring his expertise to the show — a whopping $500,000. Nice one Robbo!

When does I’m A Celebrity Australia start?

The premiere of Season 10 of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here Australia is locked and loaded for March 24. Don’t forget to mark your calendars and tell ya mum not to disturb you while the telly is on.

Where is I’m A Celebrity Australia filmed?

In some wonderful news for long-term fans of the show, I’m A Celeb 2024 is being filmed in the South African jungle!

The reason this is such a big, fun deal is because the last two seasons have been filmed in Springbrook National Park, near the Queensland border due to Covid restrictions.

Bringing the show back to it’s original jungle filled with lions, tigers and snakes — oh my! — is a great way to make the celebrities feel miles away from home. Because, well, they genuinely are.

How to watch I’m A Celebrity 2024

What channel is I’m A Celebrity on?

I’m A Celebrity is a Channel Ten production. Although I’m positive my mum will be tuning in from the comfort of her couch using the remote like a purist, you can also tune in live and on demand via 10 Play.

What day and time does the show air?

Channel Ten haven’t confirmed the exact time that the episodes will air but if previous seasons are anything to go by, it should be around 7:30 from Sunday to Thursday.

Who’s in this year’s celebrity jungle lineup?

Now isn’t this the hot question on everyones lips? Every year, we are held on the hook by the good people at Channel Ten, who drip feed us with clues until the official list is announced.

I’ve been keeping a running list of all the clues — and all my guesses of who it could be — everytime one drops. I’d absolutely love to be right. As a Leo, being correct fuels me.

Plus, in my detective work, I think I may have stumbled on a bit of a booboo by Channel Ten going through the official I’m A Celeb‘s Instagram page which may or may not have given some celebs away. Oopsie!!!

Who are the I’m A Celebrity hosts?

Gold Logie nominee, actor and comedian Julia Morris is back for her 10th season as the host of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here but this time she’s joined by a different suited blonde man.

Instead of Dr Chris Brown, Julia will be co-hosting the show with Steve Irwin‘s son Robert Irwin! With his wildlife knowledge and respect for all things in the jungle, I can’t think of a better person to join the show. Plus, I genuinely think if it was any other nepo baby, Australia would riot.

How to vote for I’m A Celebrity 2024

The exact process for the 2024 season hasn’t been confirmed just yet but this is how the last two seasons have operated.

People watching at home can save their favourite celebrities from elimination by voting on the 10Play website. Fans are able to vote up to 10 times per person, per day during each voting period. So, if you feel strongly about anyone you can really have your say.

But that’s not all. There’s also the power to vote certain celebrities into trials. I’m pretty positive you’d do that so they can win stars for their team and cultivate a lot of team spirit, rather than making someone you don’t like eat some yucky shit… right?

Your I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here FAQs

Is I’m A Celebrity live?

I’m A Celebrity will be back to its live, pre-Covid format in 2024! That means while you’re watching from the comfort of your own home, a bunch of celebrities are doing their best to shower in the jungle without showing an entire crew and the rest of the country their bits.

How does I’m A Celebrity work?

If you’ve made it this far without knowing the general premise of I’m A Celeb, I’ve got to commend you. But in short, a bunch of celebrities are chucked into the jungle and put through a series of difficult trials like eating cow scrotum, putting their hands in vats of real snakes or climbing up hundreds of meters above the ground to collect stars, If they can’t do it, or get scared, they’re allowed to say the phrase: “I’m a celebrity, get me out of here!” but if they do, they’re evicted from the show.

You might be thinking, why on earth go on this show? Well, if the celebs make it to the end, they will win a $100,000 cheque for the charity of their choice. Pretty fkn nice, right?

Is the food on I’m A Celebrity real?

Sadly for the celebrities on the show, the food is very, very real. From the offal they have to eat during the tucker trials to the basic, unflavoured oats they have at breakfast, these celebs get no special treatment. For the viewer, that’s half the fun.