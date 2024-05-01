Brittany Hockley Has Spilled Some Juicy Goss On Who The Rudest Person Was On I’m A Celebrity

Reality-TV-star-turned-radio-host Brittany Hockley has shared who she thinks was the rudest celebrity on this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and let’s just say, we weren’t prepared for this name to be dropped — but also not surprised.

ICYMI: Brittany has spent the last couple of weeks fighting her demons for the charity RizeUp Australia on the 10th Season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Following her return from the South African jungle, the 36-year-old reality TV star shared some major tea on her Life Uncut podcast, which she hosts alongside fellow Bachie alum Laura Byrne.

On the podcast’s episode titled “Jungle Fever”, Brittany revealed that most of the I’m A Celebrity 2024 cast had a bone to pick with Aussie entertainment legend Denise Drysdale.

When Brittany opened up about the arguments that unfolded on I’m A Celebrity, she confirmed that Denise and Khanh Ong‘s tension happened IRL.

“It wasn’t even just Khanh [arguing] and Denise. It was everyone and Denise,” Brittany shared.

“Denise was really hard. Really, really hard. Just very short, very blunt. Often very rude. Didn’t really want to be there.”

In response, Laura questioned if Denise realised she was being rude in the jungle — which is totally fair, ‘cos her tone could have totally been taken out of context. After all, they’re in the Jungle with no food, no hot water and just stanky vibes.

“I would hope she didn’t realise she was being rude, but then sometimes I’m like surely you have to know,” Brittany replied.

“But, she’s 75 and that was a really hard environment for anyone.”

Denise Drysdale’s rumoured feud with I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! host

Following the announcement of Denise’s stunt in the jungle at the beginning of the season, rumours began to circulate that she had bad blood with I’m A Celebrity host Julia Morris.

An inside source — who claimed to be a former Channel Nine producer — told Daily Mail Australia that the pair had “beef back in the day” which stemmed from their time on In Melbourne Tonight (IMT).

“Julia was starting out in television and Denise felt she wasn’t grateful enough of the advice she was giving,” the source revealed.

“It was a personality clash from day one and [host] Frankie J Holden would feel really uncomfortable each week as they tried to out-do each other.”

The source suggested that Channel 10 had to do “some very strategic planning” to get the comedians on the same show.

However, the rumour was soon shut down by Denise, telling Yahoo! Lifestyle that the feud rumour is “total bull crap”.

“I really don’t know where it came from. It’s pointless, it’s not true and it’s just put such a negative spin on things,” she told the publication.

The Aussie entertainment icon added that she “admires” her fellow IMT alum and that she’s “terrific” on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Julia has yet to add her two cents on the alleged feud, but honestly, I don’t think she’d be arsed to talk about it!

However, I am interested in what Khanh has to say about Denise following their dicey moments in the jungle…

