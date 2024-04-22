Insider Claims Robert Irwin Will Not Host I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Next Year

Although a majority of punters who watched this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! showed their support for first-time host Robert Irwin, it has been rumoured that our fave wildlife warrior will not be making a return for next year’s season. If that’s true, get me the FCK out of here!!!

One of the biggest shakeups in this year’s season of I’m A Celeb was definitely the change in hosts. You see, from Day Dot, Julia Morris was always accompanied by Australia’s great hunk of spunk vet, Dr Chris Brown. Ever since the pair connected in the jungle, Australia had fallen in love with their on-screen chemistry.

However, things came to a screeching halt when it was announced that Chris would be leaving the show for Channel 7’s Dancing With The Stars.

Rumours began to swirl here and there surrounding who would be Dr Chris’ replacement, but eventually, we were pleased to learn that Robert Irwin AKA Australia’s Prince, would be taking on the role!

As the season came to an end on Sunday night, April 21, a plethora of viewers flooded X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate Robert in completing his first season as a host.

Although everyone seemed to be captivated and entertained by Robert’s hosting efforts on I’m A Celeb, it has been rumoured that he will not be coming back for Season 11 in 2025.

Per Woman’s Day, an inside source has claimed that Robert’s “career at Ten will only be short-lived”.

“As Julia’s sidekick, the TV natural has delivered in spades,” the insider shared.

“His easygoing and faultless live TV skills have won over the nation. But his career at Ten will only be short-lived, and he is heading back to [Channel] Seven.”

The inside source also claimed that the reason behind this move was due to Robert’s “mumager” Terri Irwin.

“The Irwins are very smart when it comes to negotiations, all led by his mum Terri,” the source added.

“She and her son see I’m A Celeb as a great one-off job to raise his mainstream TV profile… and it has!”

As always with “inside sources”, please take in the tea with a grain of salt. And honestly, with how sad I am with this rumour, I’m taking the whole salt shaker!!!

This isn’t the first time that Terri has been name-dropped by an inside source regarding her son’s I’m A Celeb gig.

About a week ago, an anonymous TV producer told Daily Mail Australia that Terri — who had come to the jungle with Robert to make sure everything was smooth sailing with the show — gave major “bringing your mum to school camp vibes”.

“The two have an excellent relationship and Terri couldn’t be nicer but there are not many situations where employees will have their mum at work with them, just to make sure everything is above board,” the source said.

Honestly, this is so understandable considering the major trauma the family went through when Aussie legend Steve Irwin died in 2006.

The source continued by saying that Robert had always “wanted his family to come with him” when he signed onto be a host late last year.

“Maybe it will be just for this series, but maybe Terri will always be standing in the wings. Who knows,” the source said.

As someone who’s truly enjoyed watching Robert take on a hosting gig for a reality TV show, I hope that the whole thing is just a rumour and nothing more.

Watching him on the show was kinda like watching a little brother finally riding their bike without training wheels!!!

Fingers crossed it’s all just lies because Julia and Robert on I’m A Celeb was the wholesome break I needed after suffering through Married At First Sight and The Bachelors.

Still struggling to get the word “deece” out of my head. Thanks, Ridge.