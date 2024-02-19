Dancing With The Stars Cast List Announced After Pap Pics Revealed Which Celebs Have Signed Up

Dancing With The Stars has dropped its lineup for this year’s season, and holy heck, 2024 is jam-packed with Aussie entertainment faves. It’ll be hard to root for just one person.

Dust off your scorecards, because Channel Seven’s groovy competition show Dancing With The Stars is returning for one more boogie. For folks who’ve never seen the show in their life — whether it be the American version or Aussie — it is a competition show where a bunch of celebs are challenged to the art of dance with a professional by their side.

Hot off the press, Channel Seven has dropped the cast list for its 2024 season following a few cheeky paparazzi pics that may have spoiled the announcement a little bit. Just a teenie weenie bit, but it’s a pleasant spoiler, me thinks.

Here’s everything you need to know about Dancing With The Stars 2024

Which celebrities will be on Dancing With The Stars 2024?

On Monday, Channel Seven dropped the official cast list for this year’s Dancing With The Stars. In its announcement, it described the incoming cast as “an exciting line-up of stars with some unexpected named in the mix”.

Shall we take a geeze? Here is your cast for Dancing With The Stars 2024.

Adam Dovile – Better Homes and Gardens DIY presenter

– Better Homes and Gardens DIY presenter Ant Middleton – SAS Australia Chief Instructor

– SAS Australia Chief Instructor Ben Cousins – AFL legend and 7NEWS Sport presenter

– AFL legend and 7NEWS Sport presenter Hayden Quinn – MasterChef and Family Food Fight Chef

– MasterChef and Family Food Fight Chef James Stewart – Home and Away Actor

– Home and Away Actor Julie Goodwin – MasterChef Chef

– MasterChef Chef Lisa McCune – Blue Heelers Actor

– Blue Heelers Actor Nadia Bartel – Fashion designer and model

– Fashion designer and model Nikki Osborne – Comedian

– Comedian Nova Peris – Olympian and former senator

– Olympian and former senator Samantha Jade – Singer

– Singer Shane Crawford – AFL royalty

I reckon that’s a good mix of celebs for this show!

(Image source: Channel Seven)

The official list dropped a couple of hours after Daily Mail Australia shared a bunch of pap pics of comedian Nikki Osborne and fashion icon Nadia Bartel leaving what is rumoured to be a Dancing With The Stars rehearsal on Sunday.

Who will be hosting Dancing With The Stars 2024?

Late last year, Channel Seven announced that Daryl Somers would be leaving his hosting gig. To replace the Daryl-sized hole in the show, former I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! host Dr Chris Brown will be jumping on hosting duties with Sonia Kruger in this year’s season.

Who is in the judging panel for this year’s Dancing With The Stars?

Last year, the dancers and celebrities heard critiques from Todd McKenney, Mark Wilson, Craig Revel Horwood and Sharna Burgess.

In this year’s season, Channel Seven has announced the return of Sharna, Craig, Mark and 2022 judge Helen Richey.

When will Dancing With The Stars 2024 start?

There’s no official date for this year’s season, but with paparazzi catching rehearsal pics, I reckon it could come as soon as June or July. But I can’t make any promises on that note. I ain’t no oracle of PEDESTRIAN.TV, unfortunately.

So far, that’s all the info that’s out there, but once that cheeky date drops, you can be sure to catch it right here!

Catch up on the previous seasons of Dancing With The Stars on 7Plus.