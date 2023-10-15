Great Hunk Of Spunk Dr Chris Brown Is Rumoured To Take On An Iconic Hosting Gig At Channel 7

Former I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! host Dr. Chris Brown has reportedly grabbed a new hosting gig at Channel 7 for a beloved competition series.

ICYMI: Network 10 announced that it would be Brown’s last season hosting the reality TV show earlier this year, breaking the hearts of many fans who love the series.

It is now reported, as per the Herald Sun, that the beloved veterinarian is now stepping onto the dancefloor as the new co-host of Dancing With The Stars. The publication claimed that the ‘yuge announcement is expected to come at Channel 7’s Upfront programming schedule reveal.

With Brown jumping onto the hosting gig, this could possibly mean that long-time DWTS host and original king of the dancefloor Daryl Somers will be stepping down from his legendary role, leaving Sonia Kruger to co-host alongside the veterinarian.

Kruger and Brown previously gave audiences a taste of their on-screen antics as the pair hosted the celebrity arrivals show for the 2023 Logie Awards.

And just to repeat, so far, it’s all rumoured, so we’ll just have to wait and see what the big bosses at Channel 7 say in the Upfronts event. There hasn’t even been confirmation for a DWTS 2024 — so yeah, just a grain of salt!

READ MORE The First Eps Of Love Triangle Have Landed & I Can Smell The Loveless Car Wrecks From Here

Brown is also reportedly taking on two other shows on Channel 7. According to TV Blackbox, he will also be hosting a show known as Dream House, and the Herald Sun said he’s expected to star in an untitled series that’ll focus on animals and/or travel.

As for I’m A Celeb, rumour has it that Rob Irwin will be taking over Brown’s spot, and if he does, I will definitely be sat for that show.

But again, we’ll just have to wait and see.