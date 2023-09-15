Crikey: An Aussie Icon Is Rumoured To Be The New Co-Host Of I’m A Celeb & Pls Let This Be Real

I’m not gonna lie to you, I am not the ‘yugest fan of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! But with this rumoured piece of goss, consider me SAT for the upcoming season.

According to TV Blackbox, “trusted sources” claim that I’m A Celeb’s newest host is Australia’s king of all things wildlife and wholesomeness, Robert Irwin.

Honestly, if this is legit, this has to be one of the best decisions that Network 10 has ever made, alongside its decision to revive Thank God You’re Here — which comedian Aaron Chen has been completely dominating, IMO.

Irwin’s rumoured gig comes after the network revealed that OG I’m A Celeb Host, Dr Chris Brown, would be leaving the reality TV Show in 2023. Our fave wildlife photographer will be joining Aussie comedian and Gold Logie nominee Julia Morris in the South African jungle to watch a bunch of celebs compete in challenges to win some dosh for their chosen charity.

As per the publication, the great hunk of spunk veterinarian will be hosting a brand new reality TV show on Channel 7 titled Dream Home, which reportedly follows couples who are challenged to upcycle a derelict home into a ~Dream Home~.

Prior to this rumoured hosting gig, Irwin won the nation’s hearts (like always) after he made a guest appearance as a weatherman for Sunrise.

He has also used his star power in the iconic kids’ show Bluey and performed on stage with The Wiggles. So, I reckon this I’m A Celeb gig will be a piece of cake for this wholesome Aussie icon.

Also, I’m A Celeb is literally based in the jungle, and sometimes, the challenges involve animals, which is literally Irwin’s area of expertise.

As previously reported, Sam Pang was rumoured to be Morris’ new sidekick on the show, which would’ve been an awesome choice due to his extensive experience in hosting, which involves radio, Eurovision and The Front Bar.

Speaking to Yahoo! Lifestyle, Morris previously revealed that they’d been doing screen tests for I’m A Celeb with six potential hosts. And TV Blackbox reported that Pete Helliar, Joel Creasey and Beau Ryan were also rumoured to be replacing Dr Brown.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returns to Network 10 in 2024.

Image source: Network 10 / I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!