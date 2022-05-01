Aussie royalty and king of our hearts Robert Irwin filled in his dad’s spot in the Wiggles adult tour and I am both losing my shit with excitement and also sobbing on my kitchen floor.

OG Wiggles Anthony, Murray, Jeff and Greg were belting out their iconique songs in an arena tour in Brisbane for their adults only tour when the magic happened. (Side note: absolutely shattered that I did not get tickets to see Greg, the man who raised me).

The Wiggles were performing “The Crocodile Hunter”, the song about Steve Irwin from Wiggly Safari, when Robert Irwin joined the stage.

Dressed in Steve’s classic full khaki get up, Rob sang his dad’s lines and performed his dance moves. Following in his father’s footsteps!! I am an absolute mess!!

For those of you sad, sad people who didn’t grow up watching the Wiggles, I cannot begin to convey the EMOTIONS this brings out in me. It would sound like a pterodactyl screeching. So instead, watch fans lose their shit in the crowd instead:

I need to express how absolutely wild it was that The Wiggles got Robert Irwin out to sing Steve Irwin’s part in The Crocodile Hunter last night pic.twitter.com/9zFnLB6vPI — brianna 🌻 (@heybriannamay) May 1, 2022

highlight of the wiggles concert robert irwin 😭 it was so much fun im sorry for shit quality i was too excited pic.twitter.com/W23rWkyRHs — KingMicky101 (@kingmicky101) April 30, 2022

When the music paused for Rob to sing Steve’s iconic line “Crikey it’s a croc! Danger, danger, danger!”??? I felt a rumble all the way here in Sydney. A truly seismic event.

Robert Irwin was incredible last night, performing with The Wiggles! Crocs rule! @RobertIrwin @TheWiggles pic.twitter.com/GBvVTDBt0H — Caterina Mete (@caterinamete) April 30, 2022

Wiggly Safari was my absolute favourite video when I was a kid. This was one of the most special moments of my life 🥰

Thanks @Anthony_Wiggle @GregPage_Yellow, Murray, Jeff and @RobertIrwin for making 3-year-old me’s dreams come true 💚 pic.twitter.com/VnV3JzG0OC — nobody (@jessica69haha) April 30, 2022

It’s been 16 years since Steve Irwin passed away but I don’t think our mourning period will ever truly be over.

Robert Irwin is now 18 years old and turning out just like his dad. My heart? Warm. My soul? Nourished. Steve Irwin? Proud as punch, I’m sure.