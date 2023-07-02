Dr Chris Brown’s Rumoured Replacement On I’m A Celeb Has Leaked & My Mum Thinks He’s A Hunk

Comedian Julia Morris and hunky vet/Ken doll lookalike Dr. Chris Brown were initially thought of as a strange combo to be hosting Channel Ten’s hit reality show I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! But as soon as the dynamic duo hit the rickety set in Africa, there was something about their chemistry together that had fans wanting more. It was silly, it was witty, and fans ate it up. But now that he’s left the network fans have been wondering: Who could ever fill his presumably large shoes?



Today reports have circulated that his replacement is already locked in. And apparently, they’ve picked a Channel Ten talent that mums fkn froth on more than the hunky doctor.

It’s Mr. Sam Pang.

The man, the myth, the legend. (Image Source: Instagram / TV WEEK Magazine @tvweekmag)

Sam is best known as one of the permanent panelists on the quiz show Have You Been Paying Attention?, hosting Eurovision alongside Julia Zemiro, and as a breakfast radio host on Nova100. He’s also a host on The Front Bar, which is a show about footy, in case you were wondering.

But more recently, Sam has been confirmed as the host for the 2023 TV WEEK Logie Awards. Not too shabby, hey?



According to a “network spy”, Channel Ten executives are excited by the “fresh spin” Sam could add to the show using his “comedy genius”.



Just once, I want someone to describe me as a “comedy genius”.



“Our viewers love a good laugh and Sam’s knack for making even the most serious situations hilarious is just what we need to bring a new dynamic to the show,’ the spy told The Daily Mail.

In my last gig, I had a colleague who absolutely loved Sam Pang. She just bloody adored him. And as he’s slightly out of my personal demographic for men to lust over, I spent some solid time pondering why the bloke captured my pal’s heart, along with so many other people in Gen X.



My hot take? He’s a funny dude with a cheeky smile. A charmer, a rapscallion, a master of rizz, if you will. He’s got that charisma. He’s also notoriously private and I don’t know about you, but the mystery works for me.

Previously, Julia Morris told Yahoo Lifestyle! that the network had been working hard to find a suitable replacement for Dr. Chris. In fact, they had been doing screen tests with six potential co-hosts.



“I’m going to have to leave everything of the past behind,” she said.



“Whoever comes in is going to want to build that together. So there’s plenty of space for that person, we’re just looking forward to finding out who that’s going to be.



“But whoever that person is is going to have a huge effect on whether I’m working over the next few years, so I want it to work,” she said.



Honestly, I think he’s a great fit for I’m A Celeb but who knows? Maybe Channel Ten are just trying to keep us on our toes. Time will tell, my friends.





(Image Source: Channel Ten / I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here)