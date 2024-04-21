The Winner Of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia 2024 Has Been Announced

This year’s winner of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has been announced and it is the one and only Skye Wheatley!

YEP! You read that right, the beloved influencer & former Big Brother Australia contestant has been crowned Queen of the South African jungle in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Here‘s 10th Season.

After a long suspenseful wait — and thankfully no random commercial breaks that’ll send the general public into a fit of rage — Skye was announced to be the winner!



As a result of nabbing the crown, Skye has won $100,000 for their chosen charity, which was Bully Zero!!!!

In second place was journalist Tristan MacManus and in third was king of the himbos, Love Island Australia‘s Callum Hole.

Look, after weeks of cold showers, bugs and questionable challenges, I reckon everyone is a winner at this point! BUT I am so happy for Skye!!



Looking back on her time on I’m A Celeb, Skye said she was “so blessed to have experienced that” before thanking everyone for the journey!

“I feel like the whole journey, the whole experience has taught me so many things, and I just can’t wait to apply those things I’ve learned in the jungle in my everyday life,” Skye said when asked about her biggest highlight from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

As soon as Skye was announced the winner, the internet lit up with reactions from fans who have been rooting for her since the show started.

Skye Wheatley has joined the ranks of a bunch of other celebs who’ve won I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! including Liz Ellis, Abbie Chatfield and Brendan Fevola.

Now, that the season is donezo, get me the heck out of here!!!