I’m A Celeb Winner Skye Wheatley Speaks Out About ‘Shocking’ Claims The Show Was Rigged

Influencer Skye Wheatley has slammed reports she won I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2024 due to a secret deal with producers, claiming the rumour was “brain-wrecking”.

ICYMI, Skye emerged victorious on Sunday night, beating out fellow finalists Tristan MacManus and Callum Hole.

Skye impressed fans by tackling some tough trials. (Image: Channel 10)

However, an insider claimed to the Daily Mail that Skye was told by producers she would have a spot in the finale.

“Skye was hesitant at first about signing up for the gruelling challenge. However she was promised a good shot at winning and making it to the finale… the opportunity was too golden to pass up,” the source said.

In a new interview with Yahoo! Lifestyle, Skye has completely rubbished these claims, and even said she offered to appear on the show for free.

“That is brain-wrecking to me… I don’t know where [the rumours started], I’d love to be there, like did you just make this up from nothing? I would love to be a fly on the wall,” she said.

The influencer added that she felt “shocked” by the unfounded rumours, saying she was ecstatic to be approached for the show.

“When they called me and said, ‘Do you want to do the show?’ I said, ‘Babe, I’d do it for free!’. Which is crazy to me now. So I was like, what are these people talking about, because I said I’d do it for nothing!” she said.

The influencer credits her authenticity for her I’m A Celeb win. (Image: Channel 10)

Skye Wheatley on what helped her win I’m A Celeb

The former Big Brother star went into the jungle with a large following – she currently has 657,000 followers – but believes her down-to-earth personality secured the win.

“I’ve got no idea why people liked me, I guess just because I’m honest and always true to myself and Australia really appreciates honesty,” she told the Herald Sun.

“It feels good to show people who I really am and give Australia that wholesome part of me.”

The former Big Brother star finally took home a reality TV win. (Image: Channel 10)

The star also talked about her co-stars – including runner-ups Tristan MacManus and Callum Hole – and the special bond they shared in the jungle.

“Everyone was really supportive of one another and it was a team sport if you know what I mean,” she said.

“I feel like I bonded with everyone.”

So there you have it, Skye won fair and square. I hope she gets some well-deserved rest after the hectic time in the jungle!