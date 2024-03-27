Skye Wheatley Revealed All The Cosmetic Procedures She’s Done & We Love The Transparency

Influencer and I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here contestant Skye Wheatley has revealed all of the cosmetic procedures she’s undergone during a candid chat in the jungle.

The 30-year-old, who first gained notoriety after her appearance on Big Brother in 2014, was chatting to her fellow co-stars Khanh Ong, Michelle Bridges, Candice Warner and Ellie Cole in their jungle camp when Candice asked Skye whether her tushie was real.

She’s so fkn good on this show. (Image: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here /Channel 10)

“Yes, 100 per cent,” Skye responded — which is honestly a relief considering the mum-of-two sells booty workout plans on her website.

Paralympian Ellie chimed in, asking Skye the big question: “What’s not real on you?”

“My lashes, my nose, my lips, my boobs,” Skye said, without missing a beat.

“Cheeks?” Khanh questioned.

“Oh yeah, I’ve had my cheeks done once but I didn’t like it,” she replied. “I looked like Maleficent.”

Although Skye has never been this candid about her procedures, she has been pretty outspoken about her boob job in the past. When she was 22, she travelled to Thailand to get her first breast augmentation. However, her procedure was sadly botched, leaving her with what she described as “a double bubble” in her right breast.

“I’ll never be able to get my tits out with a boy again… I’ve got less self-confidence than ever,” she told the Daily Mail in 2016.

In 2023, Skye created an OnlyFans to share her experience with the surgery to correct the botched boob job because she couldn’t post that kind of content on Instagram.



Personally, I think it’s brilliant how upfront Skye has been about the procedures she’s had on her body. It’s 2024, and women should be able to do whatever they want to their appearance. However, we don’t live in a vacuum. I know people are entitled to their privacy, but when influencers and celebrities in the public eye make these changes without disclosing them, it can have seriously damaging effects on people — especially young people — absorbing their content.

Say what you will about Skye, but she has never shied away from the fact that her Instagram is her highlight reel and I bloody love her for that.

Chatting to Skye before she headed into the I’m A Celeb jungle, she said she was hoping that people will see another side of her by watching her on the show.

“I hope that I can prove to people that you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover,” she told PEDESTRIAN.TV.

“I think we need to get past the judgement and I hope that I can show people that you don’t truly know someone until you do.”