How Much Are The I’m A Celeb 2024 Cast Paid To Go On The Show? We Asked Them Directly

There’s only one thing I enjoy more than watching celebrities guzzle down animal cum and ugly cry on I’m A Celebrity …Get Me Out Of Here and that’s finding out how much the celebrities get paid to guzzle down animal gluggies and ugly cry on national television.

According to an exclusive insider source, a male celeb in the jungle is being paid $90k to go to the jungle for a minimum of two weeks. Every day after that, he’s locked in to bring in an extra $5,500. So, if he lasts two weeks and two days he makes more cashola than the winning celebrity’s charity would get after the show wraps.

Now, that’s a deal worth eating some cow testicles for, if you ask me.



While I promise I tried my absolute best to get the celebs to spill the tea about their pay packets, they didn’t really want to dish the dirt. That being said, here’s what they said when I gave it a crack.

Influencer Skye Wheatley said that money certainly wasn’t her motivation when she got the call to come on the show.

“To be honest, I would make more money being at home,” she said.

“I’d do it for free. It’s for charity, babes, who gives a fuck about the money. I love that it can be for charity and I love the opportunity. So I’m very grateful.”

Cheers to that, babes!!!! (Image: Instagram)

When I tested Love Island‘s Callum Hole, he said that he was being paid “good money”.

“It’s a lot more than Love Island,” he said, which makes sense considering how much more enjoyable lounging around and chatting to other hotties is compared to boredom and terrifying challenges in the jungle.

Celebrity chef Khanh Ong said that he has been asked to do the show about four times. But this time around, he’s being offered a considerable amount more than the first time he was asked. That’s a win for our delicious king.

As for former Paralympian Ellie Cole, she also noted that the pay was pretty good, however, she’s been gunning to get on the show for yonks now so I feel like she would have accepted buttons.

This is the energy I hope to see more of in the jungle. (Image: Instagram)

The rest of the celebs? Well, they just gave me a stern reminder that they were there to win big for their charities and at the end of the day, they ain’t wrong.

Last year, it was reported that Nick “Honey Badger” Cummins was the highest earner of the season, taking home a cheeky $300,000 for his appearance in the jungle. Next, was 1989 Revlon lipstick enthusiast Kerri-Anne Kennerley who supposedly took $180,000 for her few days on the show. Peter Helliar was apparently copping $90,000 and former Australian Idol judge Ian “Dicko” Dickson was rumoured to be getting $80,000. The rest of last season’s stars — Domenica Calarco, AFL player Adam Cooney and radio host Woody Whitelaw — apparently received $50,000. And finally, Nathan Henry from Geordie Shore reportedly only got $35,000.

You can watch I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here on Channel Ten or 10Play.