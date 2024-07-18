Kerri-Anne Kennerley Accuses 10 Of ‘Lying’ To Her Ahead Of Her Disastrous I’m A Celeb Stint

Kerri-Anne Kennerley has referred to her time on Channel 10’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here as one of the “dumbest” decisions she’s made during her career and claims she was “lied to” before signing up for the show.

KAK shared the spicy tea with Aussie actress Tammin Sursock on her podcast The Shit Show with Tammin Sursok. It’s quite a big get, considering that the Logie Hall of Fame inductee has never done a podcast before.

On the show, Tammin asked KAK about her 2023 stint on the beloved reality show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here and boy, did she have some juicy things to say.

“It was the dumbest thing I’ve ever done,” KAK said.

“The short version is, I avoided it for 10 or 11 years. One of the executives came to me, promised me this this this and this. I’ve gone, not doing anything at the moment.”

(Image: 10 / I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here)

According to KAK, it wasn’t the extremes of the jungle conditions that frightened her. After all, the 70-year-old has had a long, successful career doing all sorts of wild shit.

“You’ve got to remember, I’ve abseiled out of choppers, I did trapeze for a television show, I have driven leopard tanks, driven three celebrity grand prix. I’ve done silly, silly things. That one came along, I had nothing else to do at the time,” she continued.

“I got promised a bunch of stuff — and they lied. And so instead of being in there, the three weeks I committed to, I got out in three days. ‘Cos they lied.”

When Tammin questioned what exactly the network lied about, KAK refused to go into details.

“I don’t want to go into it because it’s now history,” she said.

“I’m even dumbfounded. I avoided exactly what happened for 10 years. I fell into the trap, I could’ve told somebody else not to fall into and I was dumb enough to fall into it. It just goes to show, no matter how smart you think you are, you can trip.

“If I had thought about it for one more nanosecond and the things that were said to me were not said to me, I wouldn’t have done it in a heartbeat.”

The lipstick in the jungle was iconic, I’ll give her that. (Image: 10 / I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here)

Looking back, KAK thinks of I’m A Celeb as the silliest decision of her entire career.

“It comes out as absolutely number one dumb and as backed by several of my friends – especially straight after [I left the show], them going, ‘You didn’t tell us, we would’ve locked you in a room if you had said you were going’,” she explained.

“But I don’t know … I’ve always thought I was pretty bulletproof, and then you get wounded and move on. But no … dumb, dumb, dumb – and lies. That’s what I put it down to.”

If you need a refresher on what went down when KAK was on I’m A Celeb, let me fill you in.

In 2023, KAK was featured as one of the big names in the I’m A Celeb line-up, alongside Dominica Calarco, Ian ‘Dicko’ Dickson and Woody Whitelaw, to name a few. While the expectation is that the celebrities on the show hang out in the jungle, completing yucky and or/terrifying challenges, and living on basic rations to potentially win money for charity, KAK really didn’t put her entire KAKussy into the show’s premise.

In fact, during a food trial — where the celebs were tasked with eating kudu testicles to win stars (AKA food) for camp — KAK refused to partake at all, and it really pissed off her campmates. So much so that Domenica slammed her for being selfish and called KAK a c**t.

KAK refusing to do the challenge. (Image: 10 / I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here)

When KAK got back to camp, she recounted the events back to her fellow campmates before leaving the show altogether.

“To be called the most self-centred b***h she’s ever met. And the contract queen time and time again. I would have finished, if she would have finished. It was never going to happen,” she said.

“I’ve made a choice, it was a hard choice because I’d love to stay. But it’s never going to work. I thought it was very unfair, I got three trials in a row.”

KAK also came under fire for allegedly being paid more money to appear on the show than the entire prize pool for charity.

PEDESTRIAN.TV has reached out to Channel 10 for comment.