The blow up between Domenica Calarco and Kerri-Anne Kennerley on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here may be old news but it still weighs heavily on my mind. Mainly because I can’t stop saying the phrase “I don’t want your 1989 Revlon lipstick, darls,” to anyone in my immediate orbit. But thankfully, more behind-the-scenes tea about the argument has come to light, giving me a valid reason to bring the biff up all over again.

On Wednesday, Ian ‘Dicko’ Dickson was the third celeb booted from the jungle. Following his exit, he spoke to Kyle & Jackie O about his time on the show.

While he weighed in on being “a boomer” and how his outspoken nature wouldn’t cut it on shows like Australian Idol these days, he addressed what really went down between Dom and KAK.

You know, the stuff we really want to know.

When the altercation came up in conversation, Dicko asked host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson what scenes made it to air, prompting Dicko to exclaim that we hadn’t even seen the half of it.

“Can I tell you, it got a little bit more heated after that,” he said.

When Jackie O asked why he thinks it didn’t make it to air, he replied, “Well, because it might have involved the C-bomb.”

OOOOFT.

“Listen, all I can say is it was one of the most remarkable things I have ever seen. Not least because my friend Woody sitting opposite me was munching down hungrily on a kudu testicle while it was all happening. It was just bizarre,” he recalled.



Although you’d think it might have been a tad awkward for Dicko and fellow campmate Woody Whitelaw to sit at the same table while two women absolutely shredded each other to pieces, but turns out he was cool with it.

“It was awesome, are you kidding? This was one of the biggest blow ups on reality TV and I couldn’t be blamed for it,” he said.

All jokes aside, Dicko gave us some BTS insight about what really went down after the fight.

“[KAK] was all class as you would imagine. She is the queen of television. I think she was a bit upset after, as you would imagine, but we were all ushered away, and she went back to camp on her own,” he said.



“Look, to be honest, Domenica was in the wrong. She really should not have blown up like that but she’s a feisty Westie and she went from nought to gremlin in five seconds.

“You’re never going to die wondering with Dom. She’s a whip smart woman but she’s fierce as and that’s why she’s great on the show. She doesn’t hide anything, she doesn’t pull her punches,” he explained.

When he was asked why he thinks KAK decided to finally enter the jungle, he said he had no bloody clue.

“I’ve known KAK for years, right, I’ve played golf with her. She’s a lovely, lovely person and she’s a tough bird but I don’t think she googled the show,” he said.

ICYMI: After the blow up, Kerri-Anne left the show in a teary display by saying those faithful words “I’m a celebrity, get me out of here!”

Since then, Kerri-Anne has copped some heat for her time on the show. Specifically for the extra comforts written into her contract, the rumours of her pay check being bigger than the prize given to charity, how she blatantly refused to participate in challenges and the way she straight-up lied to her campmates about the final challenge.

You know, just a couple of things.

PEDESTRIAN has reached out to Channel Ten for comment about the alleged deleted scene.