I’m A Celebrity 2024 Contestants Refused To Shower Nude So No PG Bums For You Pervs

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has just kicked off its 10th Season. Although most elements of the beloved reality TV show are returning — such as Julia Morris, the show’s stomach-turning tucker trials and crazy challenges — there’s one thing that this year’s cast won’t be doing. Take nude showers, unlike their past contestants.

Growing up in the 2000s, when reality TV was fucking rogue — I’m looking at you, OG Big Brother Australia and Flavour of Love — I’ve always wondered how folks were comfortable showing their bums on national TV. Like, I wish I had that confidence!!!

Although things are a bit more tame when it comes to nudity nowadays, in 2023, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Here! viewers copped a PG peek at some famous bums from folks like MAFS‘ Domenica Calarco, former Aussie Idol judge Ian ‘Dicko’ Dickson and Below Deck‘s Aesha Scott, who all opted to take naked showers on Aussie television.

Although the 2023 batch weren’t too fussed about the cams, it seems like this year’s cast will not be embracing the nude.

Speaking to news.com.au, Aussie influencer Skye Wheatley revealed that she will not be taking any nakey showers in the jungle.

“My partner was like, ‘You are a mother!’” Wheatley told the publication.

“I definitely will only be showering in bikinis. I don’t think people need to see that. I keep my bits to myself.”

Similarly, retired ironwoman Candice Warner also said that she would be keeping clean via the comfort of her swimsuit.

Per the publication, there was only one celebrity who was keen to go full moon in the outdoor jungle shower. That was the one and only, Aussie entertainment triple threat Denise Drysdale who mentioned she’d had experience showering outside naked.

“When I was building a house, we had a caravan we lived in with an outdoor shower,” the Aussie entertainment icon told news.com.au.

“All the wiggly worms used to come out and into the shower, and the first night was awful, but by the third night, I’d named them all.

“But, if someone can see me nude, I’ll probably yell, ‘I’m a celebrity, get me out of here!’”

As mentioned previously, I’ve always wondered what it was like to shower publicly amongst the possible views of strangers.

Well, in 2023, I was pushed to finally do exactly that, thankfully it wasn’t on reality TV. However, it was in a Japanese onsen — AKA hot spring — and attendees must shower before and after jumping in the water. The onsen I was in was hella busy.

But after a while of being anxious and self-conscious, you kinda just forget about it.

I reckon if it got to a point in the jungle where you needed to shower butt-naked, you’d probably forget about it too! Hygiene is always a must!

Unfortunately, with my experience, I’ve got no pics for you.

So no free Filipina butt on this website or national TV via PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION (streaming free on 9Now) for your PG viewing pleasure. Sorry!