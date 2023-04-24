I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is a program where we get see some of Australia’s most iconic public figures compete for $100,000 that’ll be donated to their chosen charity.

From eating juicy testicles to being covered in slime, Aussie celebs are pushed to their limits in the African jungle while hosts Dr. Chris Brown and Julia Morris crack a bunch of jokes.

2024 will be marking the show’s 10th Season, so why not spice it up by having an All Stars version?

When asked about a I’m A Celeb: All Stars, Stephen Tate who’s Channel 10’s Head of Entertainment told TV Tonight that the program “would definitely consider” the idea.

And OFC as massive fans of the hilarious show, we had to compile a list of who we wanna see back in the depths of the jungle.

So without further ado, here are the celebs who should be invited for round two of I’m A Celeb:

Abbie Chatfield

Possibly this generation’s queen of reality TV, Abbie Chatfield would be the perfect contestant for an All Stars version of the show.

Chatfield was previously on I’m A Celeb in 2021 and she won the game against Aussie TV host Grant Denyer.

Although Abbie has mentioned that she doesn’t want to return to the genre of reality TV , it’s undeniable that she has a knack for those kinds of shows. She’s got the wit, the style and the humour and we would love to see her back in the jungle.

Chrissie Swan

Chrissie Swan is definitely on top of my list for one of Australia’s biggest sweethearts ever since she went on the OG version of Big Brother.

The reality TV star turned radio host appeared on the first season of I’m A Celeb back in 2015, placing third overall.

Chrissie has always been a team player and she was an enjoyable judge on last year’s season of Masked Singer AU. So I think it’s time for her to come back and give us some wholesome reality TV moments.

Shannon “Nollsy” Noll

Ahhh, one of my fave Aussie people in the history of reality TV, despite being Guy Sebastian‘s biggest fan in 2003.

Shannon Noll placed second (again) in the jungle back in Season Four of I’m A Celeb.

Look. The main reason as to why we should invite him back on the show is because he needs another shot at being number one.

Shannon had another crack at winning a TV comp through his raspy signature vocals on the 2022 Masked Singer, but he lost to iconic Pussycat Dolls member Melody Thornton.

Casey Donovan

Another Idol alum Casey Donovan needs to return to the jungle for an All Stars spin-off.

She’s always been a great sport when humour is thrown her way.

Especially during her season in 2017 when Casey copped a bunch of catfishing jokes for her highly publicised situationship with a catfish that lasted six years.

Casey went on to be the first “Queen of the Jungle” in I’m A Celeb history after winning against AFL player Dane Swan.

I think it would be fun to watch her return to defend her crown.

Richard Reid

Entertainment reporter Richard Reid had a ton of HILARIOUS moments during his run on the show.

Every time he was on a trial his reactions were everything! They were so good I would only search for compilations/recaps of his challenges.

His presence on the show was truly iconic and his friendship with Bachelorette Angie Kent has been placed on my 2023 vision board. It’s a relationship dynamic I need to find ASAP.

Joey Essex

Probably the only non-winner or runner up on this list but you cannot deny the fact that Joey Essex brings the entertainment factor to the jungle .

I was first introduced to Joey by watching a bunch of UK reality TV shows, like First Dates and The Only Way Is Essex.

On those shows, Joey was truly a standout character and as soon as it was announced that he was dropping into the jungle with a bunch of Aussies, I knew he was going to be fucking hilarious.

Joey ended up placing fourth on his season, so why not invite him back and give him another crack at it!

Unfortunately, 2023 will be Dr Chris’ final season on the show as a host, but maybe in the future the veterinarian will compete as a fellow celeb.

This year’s season has been jam packed with tea, but I have my money on Married At First Sight’s Domenica Calarco as the 2023 queen of the jungle.