When considering the vast history of reality television and those who have graced our screens, Tiffany “New York” Pollard‘s legacy is like no other.

Pollard first anointed us with her holy presence back in 2006, when she vied for the affection of Flavor Flav. With her ‘no friends’ attitude and savage remarks (cue her telling a chick in season 2 that she looked like “a fairy princess… that resides over the pits of hell”, but more on that later), she instantly launched herself into the upper echelons of television royalty.

From Flavor of Love and Big Brother to her own spin-offs, like I Love New York, New York Goes to Hollywood and New York Goes to Work, our girl Tiff has proven that, time and time again, her quick wit, brash nature and unapologetic attitude makes her a fortifiable and fucking addictive onscreen personality.

Her iconic facial expressions and soul-crushing one-liners have since become some of the most used GIFs on the internet.

She doesn’t give a literal fuck and, for that, I give many-a-fuck about her. So, in commemoration of Tiffany Pollard’s blessèd day of birth, I thought it only fitting to take a look back at the life lessons queen Pollard imparted onto us.

“You can choke”

Tiffany taught us how to enter a room.

“I’m so powerful”

She also taught us how to practice self-love.

“It’s very important for me to stand alone”

Tiffany showed us how fabulous being a lone wolf is.

“She’s nothing like that. She’s nothing of the sort.”

And how important it is to speak your damn mind. (Here’s the lowdown: Gemma Collins lent Tiffany a pair of shoes, then took them back. While Gemma is a saviour in her own right, this takedown is fucking savage and, because of that, will go down as one of the most memorable rants in Big Brother history.)

“David’s dead.”

this year i am thankful for the time tiffany pollard mistakenly thought david gest died on celebrity big brother and immediately began planning revenge pic.twitter.com/GkMp8TfN69 — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@333333333433333) November 22, 2018

Okay, no words for this one. No. Words.

“Do I look like a give a fuck? Because I don’t.”

One scene she’s strutting down the driveway proclaiming that she doesn’t give a fuck, the next she’s sobbing in the car – New York’s quick succession of contradictory emotions in response to her runner-up position is literally me after being left on read in the DMs. We’re feeling all the feels today, girls, and we can’t help but stan a relatable queen who highlights the importance of expressing your emotions.

“Beyoncé? BEYONCÉ?!”

Tiffany taught us how to bring people back down to Earth if they start getting a lil’ big for their boots. A humbling queen.

Special mention #1: her glorious reads

Special mention #2: her takedown of fellow housemate, Pumpkin

Everyone, bow down to the self-proclaimed wolf, a true life coach and H.B.I.C, Ms Tiffany Pollard. May we all have this same confidence: