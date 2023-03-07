I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here Australia is back for 2023 and you’ve got to admit, the show has an absolutely A+ formula for reality TV.



Chuck a mismatched bunch of celebs in a jungle, deprive them of food, surround them with creepy crawlies and make them chew on offal and glug random animal cum to win money for charity. Put under so much pressure, it’s only natural for them to break down emotionally, form beautiful friendships and get pretty vulnerable on screen.



Whoever came up with that is an absolute evil genius, if you ask me.

From its first Aussie season in 2015, I’m A Celeb has been a ratings bonanza. And now that COVID-19 travel restrictions have been lifted, the series is heading back to the Kruger National Park in South Africa and returning to its original live format, much to the delight of the hard-core fans. READ MORE Hell Yes: Julia Morris Made A Savage Dig At Ousted I’m A Celeb Contestant Pete Evans Last Night

Ken Doll-esque vet Dr Chris Brown and everyone’s favourite aunt Julia Morris are back hosting the show for the ninth season, but sadly, it’s the last time we’ll see Chris on the show.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Brown revealed that after fulfilling his commitments on I’m A Celeb, he’ll be moving back to Channel Seven where his career began.



So enjoy Brown and Morris’ witty repartee while it lasts, folks.



Which celebs are going on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2023?

Well look, here’s the thing.



Each year Channel 10 keeps the identities of the celebrities dive-bombing into the I’m A Celeb jungle under lock and key.

One time I asked for a sneak peak so I could write a print article about the cast and I had to sign a thick-ass non-disclosure agreement before they told me the tea. It made me feel very important – thanks Channel 10!



The only way to find out which ballsy celebs are on the show sans NDA is to follow the clues dropped on I’m A Celeb’s Insta.



While the trailer has confirmed that this season will feature a famous footballer, a comedian TV host, a boxing lightweight and a famous chef, we can expect more specific clues to drop on I’m A Celeb’s social media pages in the lead up to the series premiere on Sunday, April.

Here are the clues so far

1. “A radio host who loves to kiss and tell.”



Okay, okay, okay. I’ve been praying for Kyle Sandilands to be cannonballed into the jungle for yonks now. But truthfully, he’s turned down the show before and I don’t think he’d put himself through the almost-torture that happens on the show just to win cashola for charity.



So if it isn’t Sandilands, my money is on KIIS FM host Jackie O or comedian and Hit FM host Tommy Little, who isn’t afraid of talking about his love life on air.



2. “A UK TV Star that is “shore” to stir up drama.”

Ah yes. It’s not the first time we’ve had a British TV star turn up in the jungle. In 2020 we watched as Charlotte Crosby from Geordie Shore had a cute lil’ fling with MAFS’ Ryan Gallagher. Then last year Joey Essex from the reality show The Only Way Is Essex blinded the cast with his pearly white veneers.

This time around, it’s got to be another Geordie Shore cast member.



3. “A sporting legend who is the queen of the court.”

I am begging, nay, pleading that this clue isn’t referring to tennis legend and known homophobe Margaret Court. Instead, I’m manifesting that we’re referring to Aussie sporting hero Ash Barty. Now that she’s retired from tennis, I reckon she’s got enough time to give the jungle a crack.



Annnddd that’s all we know so far about I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2023 but we’ll keep you updated as more news drops.

