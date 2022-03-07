It sounds like this week’s MAFS is going to be extra bonkers as we have our first wine glass throw of the season.

In the freshly released trailer, rival brides Olivia Frazer and Domenica Calarco get into a mighty scrap which ends with Domenica smashing her wine glass on the table.

“That’s not a nice way to speak to people!” Olivia shouts at Domenica.

“So my voice isn’t okay?” Dom responds. “I’m sick of it Dom!” Olivia adds.

“No no no, my whole life I’ve been told my voice isn’t okay,” Dom says before tossing her glass on the table.

Wine glass throws are a staple of MAFS as we’ve seen many former brides toss their drink during a heated argument including Martha Kalifatidis and Cyrell Paule.

Elsewhere in the trailer, we see tears, tantrums, and extremely shocked faces from the cast and experts.

The trailer ends with a mass walkout after something dramatic occurs.

“I’ve never seen anything like that, I’m completely astonished,” relationship expert John Aiken says following the mass exodus.

We’ve got no bloody idea what causes the walkout — Someone returns a positive RAT? The open bar is cut off? Someone’s chicken fillets fall out of their bra? — so you’ll have to tune in to suss it out.

The wild week of MAFS kicks off tonight at 7:30pm on Nine.

