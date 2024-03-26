Robert Irwin Is Cool With Being A Heartthrob — As Long As It Helps Keep His Dad’s Legacy Alive

When Robert Irwin was announced as the new host joining Julia Morris on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, the hype was immediate. With his love of animals, experience, new heartthrob status and the fact that he is basically a younger Dr Chris Brown, he was the perfect fit. But for Robert, hosting the show means more than just getting his message in front of thousands of eyeballs on national television — it means continuing the legacy created by his parents Steve and Terri Irwin.

As I sat down for a chat with both Robert and Julia in the South African jungle the day before the Season 10 I’m A Celeb premiere, their excitement was palpable. Not only because they were sitting on a great list of celebs heading into the jungle this year, but because they knew Robert’s involvement in a show filled with so much wildlife was just what his father would’ve wanted for him.

There he is, there’s our boy. (Image: Instagram / @robertirwinphotography)

“I think this is really cool. So much of what I do in my life is about continuing a legacy that my mum and dad set up. They have really created this path for me to follow and then forge my own path,” Robert said.

“My dad was truly a force of nature. He was probably the most passionate, enthusiastic and a truly important person of a generation. Not only, of course, in my life as such an incredible dad, but to millions around the world. He truly changed the world.”



Today, Robert sees anything that involves him continuing a message of conservation and animal love as an incredible honour.



“The message that he had and was so passionate about, I get to carry forth. I know it would be so special to him,” Robert continued.

“And to do it in this new way, in my own individual way, is very meaningful. I think he always said, ‘I don’t care if people remember me, but I want people to remember my message’.

“And if I get to be the one —alongside my family — to keep that message going in this new direction for an audience that might not be interested in it. I mean, the people who are afraid of snakes and might be a little bit uneasy about sticking their hand in with some wild animals. I get to reach a new audience here and I think he’d be pretty chuffed with that.”

Just like Steve Irwin in 1999 with Jay Leno, Robert has appeared on a whole heap of American late-night talk shows to share the wildlife warrior message. (Image: NBCUniversal / Getty Images)

If you’re thinking, ‘God, he speaks just like his father’, you’d be absolutely right. But the comparisons between father and son don’t stop there. Over the last couple of years, Robbo — my nickname for the 20-year-old, not his preferred title — has become a bit of an Aussie heartthrob, especially after appearing on the cover of magazines and capturing hearts on social media.

While it can feel a bit odd to him at times, he knows it’s just part of the process of being a young star on the rise. Again, my words not his.

“It’s a funny thing to navigate, isn’t it?” he ponders.

“All I can say is if people are listening to my message, and I’ve got a platform where I can spread a bit of positivity, that’s all I care about. Whatever form that comes in.”

Robert and Julia are an unlikely but low-key great team. (Image: Instagram / @robertirwinphotography)

Although it’s Julia and Robert’s first venture together, they tell me that they’ve known each other since Robert was “knee high to a grasshopper” or whatever the fuck that means.

“We’ve been friends, actually for a long time,” Julia said.

“As despite what many people think, we’re both extremely seasoned professionals.”

“It’s crazy. We’ve had this rapport a long time,” Robert chimed in.

“I’ve known [Julia] since I was knee-high to a grasshopper. And now we both get to join forces and unite and unleash this incredible new chapter of such a beautiful show that I love so dearly. It’s just a match made in heaven.”

Now that the first few episodes have aired, it’s lovely to see how much people are getting behind Robert in this new role. I just know he would be making Steve and his family so, so proud. On ya Robbdogs!!

You can watch I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here on Channel 10 or 10Play.