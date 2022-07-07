MAFS bride Domenica Calarco has responded after being labelled “creepy” over comments she left on the TikTok account of Robert Irwin.

The reality star took to TikTok to express her interest in the Aussie icon, telling the teenager that he’s “handsome” and asking him out to the Logies as her date.

“God you are so handsome,” she commented on one of his videos.

“Robert, would you like to come to the Logies with me on Sunday? Xx” she added.

Not only does Robert Irwin have a 17-year-old girlfriend, but he always freshly turned 18 in December, while Dom is 28. Literally 10 years older. It’s… rather crook.

As spotted by the So Dramatic! podcast, fans weren’t pleased by Domenica’s actions.

“That’s gross, predatory behaviour,” one user replied to Dom’s comment. “Be a better human and do better.”

Domenica replied: “Chill out he’s of legal age. Wow.”

This became a huge topic of conversation that ended up being discussed in multiple popular Facebook groups.

In Life Uncut’s post, Domenica offered a response to the backlash.

“In Australia, legal age is 16. He is 18. He can drink alcohol. I can ask him to come to the Logies with me, and say that he is handsome,” she wrote.

“Take a chill pill everyone.”

She then questioned why she can’t call the teenager “handsome”, and why inviting him to an event is any different from “young boys [inviting] supermodels or pop stars to prom”.

“Society is becoming so [politically correct] it hurts,” she concluded.

“[It’s] especially concerning coming from someone 10 years older than him,” another Life Uncut listener wrote. “This shouldn’t be normalised.”

“Agree, so creepy,” another wrote.

She also clapped back in So Dramatic!‘s Facebook group, Communi-TEA, telling folks to “get over [them]selves”.

“What’s more concerning is that she is doubling down when people have called her out for it,” someone added.

“Not doubling down… I’d still love to take Robert out for a beer,” Domenica replied.

We reached out to Domenica for a comment and in her response, she instructed us to view her Instagram Story.

“My story is my statement,” she wrote to us in the DMs.

In her IG Story, she can be seen sitting at a table with two beers. She then invites Robert to come and have a beer with him and she even tagged him in the IG Story.

Robert Irwin has yet to comment.

Domenica Calarco starred in the 2022 season of MAFS.