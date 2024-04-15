Robert Irwin Has Taken Mum Terri Irwin Into The Jungle On I’m A Celeb As His Momager

A rogue crew member working on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has spilled some behind-the-scenes goss. Apparently, there’s a bit of drama surrounding new host Robert Irwin and his mum Terri Irwin.

Terri has accompanied Robert into the jungle to make sure everything’s smooth sailing for his first major TV role. It’s giving Kris Jenner and Terri is absolutely momaging to the best of her ability.

The mother-son duo are close. (Image: Instagram @robertirwinphotography)

The anonymous TV producer told Daily Mail that having Terri around all the time is “a little creepy”, and said there were serious “bringing your-mum-to-school-camp vibes”.

Before you freak out and think the wholesome Irwin family is not all as it seems, the producer went on to say Terri was lovely to work with, it’s just she’s around… a LOT.

“The two have an excellent relationship and Terri couldn’t be nicer but there are not many situations where employees will have their mum at work with them, just to make sure everything is above board,” the source said.

It’s unusual, but the publication alleges Robert made sure his contract included a clause saying his family could come and visit him while he was on set.

Seeing as the Irwins went through major trauma when Steve Irwin died in 2006, it makes sense he wouldn’t want to be separated from his mum for a long time.

“The deal was done when Robert signed on as host late last year. He wanted his family to come with him,” the producer claimed.

They continued: “Maybe it will be just for this series, but maybe Terri will always be standing in the wings. Who knows.”

The Irwins are wholesome and that’s why we love them. (Image: Instagram @robertirwinphotography)

It’s probably great publicity for the network to have Robert’s famous family visit every now and then… and wouldn’t it be even better to have one of the Irwins actually on the show?



If it’s all an elaborate ruse to convince Bindi Irwin to become a campmate in 2025, that’s something I can totally get behind.

Feature image: Instagram @terriirwincrikey & Channel 10