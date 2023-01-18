“Honestly, this is a blessing. Obviously we work on projects together — including the show — but this was quite different from the type of stuff we usually work together on,” Kendall Jenner told me. She and momager Kris Jenner are the latest icons to be recruited by Uber Eats to star in its latest campaign. And by the sounds of things, they’re loving every second of it.

“It was actually really fun to just collaborate on the script, ad lib on set and have a bit of fun!” Kenny added.

Launching during the Australian Open, the campaign features a series of ads as well as some spicy pics, all of which poke fun at Kendall’s viral cucumber-slicing moment.

You’ve gotta give the gal this: she’s more than willing to laugh at herself as she says incorporating the gag into the campaign was totally sweet by her.

“I loved that it became as big as it did!” she said.

“I didn’t even think about it at the time. It wasn’t until people called it out that I realised it how funny it looks from the other side.”

What really clinched it for the Scorpio mother-daughter duo was the fact that they bloody love Australia.

“What’s not to love? The people, the weather, the incredible restaurants. I would love to come back to Australia,” Kris said.

“I was just talking about it with Kendall, she would love to come back too!”

Have a peek at our chat with two members of the most famous fam in existence…

Hey ladies, what a fun ad! I’m sure you get sent over a ton of different endorsement deals to consider. What made you decide to jump onto this one with Uber Eats, was it the popularity of their past campaigns?

Kris: I love Uber Eats! It was so exciting because I got to share this opportunity with Kendall. We film a lot and we’ve been doing it for so many years that when it’s something that’s fun and we’re truly passionate about it, that makes it really great. This was different from our regular routine. I’ve also loved the iconic campaigns from Uber Eats so it was fun to build on that with our own take. [Editor’s note: this marks the second time the Kar-Jenner clan have taken part in a campaign for the brand, the first being Kim Kardashian‘s iconique ad with Kath & Kim’s Sharon Strezlecki (Magda Szubanski) in 2019].

What items would you most likely order on the fly with Uber’s app where you can order anything?

Kris: Even when we aren’t filming for the show, my house is always full of people, so I’m always catering for lots of different people’s tastes. I wouldn’t say I have a “go-to” meal that I order, but I always tell everyone they are free to pick whatever they want when they are at my house.

Kendall: I know you can get almost anything but I am usually ordering a good salad or juice on Uber Eats. I also order a lot of fresh produce. And when I travel, I love the curated sections which are really helpful when I am in a new city for work and short on time. Uber Eats is really convenient in that way.

YEAH, THE GIRL! (Credit: Supplied)

What’s your go-to Uber Eats order?

Kris: A good salad is one of my go-to’s but I think whatever you are craving you know you can get it at a moment’s notice, that’s why Uber Eats is so great. I am kind of obsessed with it.

Kendall: I love cooking so I typically order items from the recipes that I’m making. I’ll also order Italian or Chinese food!

What’s the most random Uber Eats order you’ve ever made?

Kris: I order lots of ingredients for making healthy snacks at home. So a lot of the ordering I do is for fresh, local produce.

Kendall: I don’t think I’ve ordered anything too unusual. I am always amazed at the choices so I do spend a lot of time scrolling for new restaurants and exploring what’s nearby.

READ MORE Paris Hilton Told Us She Orders Uber Eats For Her Dogs Because They Don't Care For Dog Food

What’s a random thing you’ve wished was on Uber Eats but it wasn’t?

Kris: Well, you can already get almost anything on Uber Eats so that’s a tricky one. I have so many amazing grandkids and we celebrate a lot of birthdays and holidays together, so perhaps party supplies like balloons and streamers would be a good addition. Getting those to your door when you’ve forgotten and you know the guests are going to be there in an hour would be a handy addition.

Kendall: Design is a passion of mine, I had the privilege of designing my own house a while ago and had the time of my life doing it. It filled me and made me happy. I guess building out the home improvement offering would be cool.

You’ve both been Down Under, what do you love about Australia?

Kris: What’s not to love? The people, the weather, the incredible restaurants. I would love to come back to Australia. I was just talking about it with Kendall, she would love to come back too.

Kendall: The first time I went to Sydney I remember how special it was – and then I’ve come back for work. My next visit I hope will be when I have some time off and can explore!