Just days after posting what seemed to be a post-breakup thirst trap Kendall Jenner has been spotted out and about with her supposed ex, NBA player Devin Booker. This leaves us with just one question: what is Kris Jenner up to now?

It was reported that Kendall and Devin had broken up earlier this week after around two years of dating.

According to E! News, on June 22 a source close to Kendall said she and Devin “hit a rough patch recently and have been split for about a week and a half”.

The couple went to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Scott’s Italian wedding together.

After they got back though the source said: “they started to feel like they weren’t aligned and realised they have different lifestyles”.

E!’s source did spill that the couple “both hope to make it work but as of now they are split”.

It definitely sounded like a pretty thorough split — and Kendall followed it by posting ass on main which is the classic post-breakup move.

“Single energy lmao,” one person commented.

“She said I’m singleeee,” wrote another.

In fact, the IG comments were full of people commenting on Kendall’s apparent newly single status.

But now Kendall and Devin have been papped together, which can only be the machinations of Machiavellian genius Kris Jenner.

Page Six published pics of Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker hanging out. They were reportedly at Soho House in California on June 26, a solid few days after the breakup reports.

And it turns out Devin also liked Kendall’s Instagram post, according to Page Six.

So what the actual fuck is going on? Have Kendall and Devin managed to absolutely nail the exes-to-friends pipeline in a matter of days? Are famous people just built different like that? Are they actually still together? Does Kris Jenner have a dastardly plan to establish Kendall as a top WNBA player?

Truly none of these answers would surprise me in the least.

The mysteries are endless. But no matter what happens with Kendall and Devin, we’re bound to get Krissed.