I know the Jenner-Kardashian clan aren’t just rich, they’re rich rich. Like, pay someone who pays someone to do stuff for you rich. But even then, nothing could have prepared me for this video of Kendall Jenner, who is a whole 26 years old, trying and almost failing to cut a cucumber.

Picture this: Kendall wants a sandwich and decides to make herself one in the kitchen. Seems like a very normal and not at all viral type of moment, right? Wrong, as can be clearly heard in Kris’ attempts at calling a chef before Kendall embarrasses herself.

Too late.

In the clip, Kendall can be seen standing at a kitchen counter, arms crossed over themselves bizarrely as she unnecessarily contorts herself to… cut a cucumber. Instead of just… swapping which hand holds each item. Someone tell me why this family deserves more wealth than me!!!!

While Kendall, trooper that she apparently is, was adamant she wanted to figure out how to cut this alien appendage without severing a finger, Kris constantly suggested calling their chef to just make the sandwich instead. No doubt she could already smell the embarrassment.

The whole clip was hilarious until Kris started calling “chef!” at the end. Ma’am, do you mean to tell me you just… don’t call your chef by their name?! It’s giving The Help.

Obsessed with Kendall Jenner trying to prove she’s not an out of touch spoiled rich girl by insisting on making her own snack and almost dislocating her shoulder trying to slice a cucumber. — Brodie Lancaster (@brodielancaster) May 12, 2022

The video has gone viral on TikTok for all the wrong reasons and honestly, what are the odds this is what sparks the class war?

Kendall Jenner trying to cut a fcking cucumber is the most tragic thing I’ve ever witnessed #TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/QNoJMHXzJD — Sophie (@SophieScribbles) May 12, 2022

READ MORE Kendall Jenner Is A Mexican Farmer In Her New Shoot & I Guess The Pepsi Ad Taught Her Nothing

i’m sorry but kendall jenner not being able to cut a mf cucumber 😭😭😭 the level of privilege to be in your mid/late 20s and not know how to properly cut a vegetable !!!!!! AND THEY PUT IT IN THE EPISODE !!!! — crybaby brat (@ariesbimbo23) May 12, 2022

It baffles me that this was included in The Kardashians. It’s not cute and quirky that Kendall Jenner doesn’t know how to cut a cucumber! It’s an embarrassing showcase of how out of touch this family is!

About an hour ago, I witnessed Kendall Jenner attempt to cut a cucumber on my tv screen. It made me feel a little superior but mostly poor. — halbrownlee (@halbrownlee) May 12, 2022

the way kendall jenner proved she has never cut a cucumber in her entire life and was just trying to be relatable to the cameras will never not be funny, hey chef 🙋, can you come cut this cucumber for my 26 year old daughter 😭 pic.twitter.com/wNW84ZUag0 — qinnitan (@qinnitan) May 12, 2022

I’ve never felt my tax bracket more than right now.