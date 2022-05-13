I know the Jenner-Kardashian clan aren’t just rich, they’re rich rich. Like, pay someone who pays someone to do stuff for you rich. But even then, nothing could have prepared me for this video of Kendall Jenner, who is a whole 26 years old, trying and almost failing to cut a cucumber.

Picture this: Kendall wants a sandwich and decides to make herself one in the kitchen. Seems like a very normal and not at all viral type of moment, right? Wrong, as can be clearly heard in Kris’ attempts at calling a chef before Kendall embarrasses herself.

Too late.

In the clip, Kendall can be seen standing at a kitchen counter, arms crossed over themselves bizarrely as she unnecessarily contorts herself to… cut a cucumber. Instead of just… swapping which hand holds each item. Someone tell me why this family deserves more wealth than me!!!!

While Kendall, trooper that she apparently is, was adamant she wanted to figure out how to cut this alien appendage without severing a finger, Kris constantly suggested calling their chef to just make the sandwich instead. No doubt she could already smell the embarrassment.

The whole clip was hilarious until Kris started calling “chef!” at the end. Ma’am, do you mean to tell me you just… don’t call your chef by their name?! It’s giving The Help.

The video has gone viral on TikTok for all the wrong reasons and honestly, what are the odds this is what sparks the class war?

It baffles me that this was included in The Kardashians. It’s not cute and quirky that Kendall Jenner doesn’t know how to cut a cucumber! It’s an embarrassing showcase of how out of touch this family is!

I’ve never felt my tax bracket more than right now.

