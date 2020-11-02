Kris Jenner is attempting to save her bb Kendall Jenner from the fiery pits of public furore after critics called her out for hosting a Halloween / birthday party over the weekend and breaking many COVID rules.

What’s worse is that she imposed a social media ban, seemingly so she could flout said rules, as seen in a video where she blows out the candles on her birthday cake which is v. v. v. unsanitary.

Ok Kendall Jenner blowing out candles as a masked waiter holds her cake and tries to move out of the way was actually the scariest thing I saw on Halloween pic.twitter.com/o46ri7TJ9W — Nicholindz Cage (@lolzlindz) November 1, 2020

As the video (and the social media ban note) started to do the ’rounds online, punters have gotten pissed at the reality star for being extremely tone-deaf, once again, and so here comes momager to the rescue.

Kris Jenner spoke to Andy Cohen where she claimed that all the partygoers had to undergo a COVID test before attending and sure, Jan.

“At Kendall’s everyone got tested before they walked in the door and they had to wait a half an hour until the results were in,” she claimed, adding, that “everyone was tested … a few days before Halloween, so we were really responsible.”

She continued, “We make sure that everyone in our family and our closest friends are tested religiously so, you know, we do what we can. We try to follow the rules and if people are commenting and they’re being critical, I can’t control that. I just can control how we behave and, you know, try to do the best we can.”

Kris Jenner also said that she and her family members are constantly being tested for COVID to make sure they’re sweet to film KUWTK together.

“We are very lucky to work in an industry where we get tested once or twice a week … because of the network rules while we’re filming as you know, so that’s very strict,” she said.

She went on to address the family’s critics who consistently call them on their shit (such as Kim’s 40th birthday drama).

“We live our lives trying to be just really good people … and we’re dealing with lots of people that have different opinions and all we can do is live our lives the best way we know how and be responsible and do the right thing and we’re doing that exactly,” she said.

It comes after Khloé Kardashian announced that she had COVID earlier this year but is now in the clear.

So you’d think they’d be more cautious, right? SMDH.