Thanks for signing up!

Kirby Jenner, that hilarious bloke who photoshops himself into pics with the Kardashian fam, is getting his own show, fittingly titled Kirby Jenner.

The eight-episode series is executive produced by Kendall and Kris Jenner. The two ladies make cameos in some episodes, along with Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West.

The show will also feature guest appearances from actors Ray Romano, Ted Danson and Beverly D’Angelo.

“Kirby Jenner” first came to life in 2015, mostly focusing on Kendall. After his profile went viral, the Kar-Jenners ultimately noticed him, which paved the way for his show, in which he calls Kris Jenner “mum.”

I mean, I do too, but he’s met her, so that’s one up on moi.