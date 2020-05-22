Remember those rumours that Drake was dating the youngest member of the Kardashian / Jenner fam, Kylie Jenner following her split from Travis Scott?

Well it looks like the rumours weren’t really rumours after all ‘coz new Drake lyrics from an unreleased song have emerged where he describes Jenner as his “side-piece.”

The lyrics are as follows:

“Yeah, I’m a hater to society / Real s-t, Kylie Jenner is a side-piece / Yeah, I got 20 motherfucking Kylies.”

Drake also named dropped models Gigi Hadid and Kylie’s big sis, Kendall Jenner.

“Yeah, I got 20 damn Kendalls / Young slim baddies and they in vogue / Yeah, I got 20 fuckin’ Gigis.”

READ MORE The Internet Is Panicking About Gemini Season And The Memes Are Hilariously Chaotic

After being called out by fans, Drizzy took to Instagram to apologise for playing the inciting tune.

“A song that mark ran last night on night owl sound live set shouldn’t have been played,” he wrote. “It’s a song that leaked 3 years ago and got scrapped shortly after. He was just going too deep in the drake/future catalogue. Last thing I’d want to do is wake up having any friends of mine feeling disrespected so I just had to say that to start the day.”

While Drake claims the song was leaked over three years ago, sources told Page Six in December that the former actor and Jenner did date briefly, but it started to fizzle after word got out that they were hanging out.