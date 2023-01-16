The Jenners Star In Uber Eats’ New Campaign Feat. Abbie Chatfield, Nollsie & A Cucumber Gag

If there’s one thing you can count on Uber Eats for, in addition to providing sweet sustenance when you’ve got a raging hangover, it’s dropping an absolute banger of a campaign featuring A-list celebs. This time they’ve pulled out the absolute big guns, locally and internationally, by recruiting Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner for the overall campaign as well as some local legends like Abbie Chatfield for the spicy ad.

The campaign is in support of Uber Eats’ expansion of its range whereby customers can order a larger variety of services.

YEAH, THE GIRLS! (Credit: Uber Eats)

Launching during the Australian Open, the ad jumps between the Jenners’ kitchen in California and a bunch of Aussie locations where some local yokels are in despo need of various products.

The ad even pokes fun at the whole cucumber-cutting sitch as Kendall’s slicing struggles continue, to the point where momager Kris demands that she put the knife down.

The ad also features Chatfield, muso Shannon Noll and tennis champ Mark Philippoussis.

Have a watch below:

“This year we will continue to deepen our get ‘anything’ offering across Uber Eats – building on our already rich range of restaurants, greengrocers, supermarkets, fishmongers, butchers, florists, to add even more retail items,” Uber ANZ’s Director of Marketing Andy Morley said in a statement.

“While takeaway food will remain a hallmark, as our selection deepens and evolves we believe it’s time for a new brand platform to capture that. Get almost, almost anything absolutely does that job for us.”

Meanwhile Chatfield said she’s “always admired the way Uber Eats cracks culture with unlikely cameos throughout their campaigns.”

“When I found out Kendall, Kris, Shannon and Mark were associated with this get almost anything idea, I jumped on board and was delighted to work with the creative team on my scenes,” she added.

READ MORE Paris Hilton Told Us She Orders Uber Eats For Her Dogs Because They Don't Care For Dog Food

This marks the second time the Kardashian clan has been called upon to star in an Aussie Uber Eats campaign, the first being Kim Kardashian‘s iconique ad with Kath & Kim’s Sharon Strezlecki (Magda Szubanski) in 2019.

Uber Eats also summoned chihuahua queen Paris Hilton and the Irwin family — mama Terri Irwin, sis Bindi Irwin and bro Robert Irwin — for its most recent “Tonight, I’ll Be Eating” campaign.

Last year, PEDESTRIAN.TV flew to Los Angeles to watch the filming of the ad and chat to Paris and Robert.

That’s hot.