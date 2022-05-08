Tonight, I’ll be watching Uber Eats’ new ad featuring the Irwin fam and the hottest of hotties, Paris Hilton, on a bloody LOOP.

Uber Eats has just unveiled the latest drop in their award-winning ‘Tonight, I’ll Be Eating’ campaign, featuring Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin along with Paris Hilton and her chihuahuas.

In the ad, the Irwin fam recruit Paris at Australia Zoo and your girl opens up a lush chihuahua enclosure.

Give it a watch below:

I know for a fact that they’re Paris’ actual chihuahuas because last month I flew to Los Angeles to watch the global icon film her portion of the ad.

Spending time on set was a glorious peek into the oh so hot world of Paris, with more pink and sparkles than you can possibly bear.

I will never be able to unsee the image of Paris and her assistants sifting through a gigantic pile of dog outfits until they found the right lewks for her puppers, Diamond Baby and Ether Reum (nor would I want to unsee it!).

In between takes, Paris sat down with me to chat about joining Uber Eats for their ‘Tonight, I’ll Be Eating’ campaign.

“Uber Eats fits with me and my brand so much because I use it basically every single day,” Paris told me.

“I love it! I love food, I love ordering and I love the brand Uber so when I got the call to do this, and it was with Australians and the Irwins, I was like, ‘This sounds like so much fun.’ I love the Aussies!”

!!!!!!

And the feeling is very much mutual! Particularly for the Irwins.

“We were delighted to welcome Paris into the family,” Irwin family matriarch Terri said.

“While she may not be cut out for Zoo work, there’s no doubt she’s a business powerhouse and will help us share Australia Zoo’s conservation message with a whole new audience.”

Meanwhile Robert told me that the Irwins have “more in common [with Paris] than you might think.”

“We’re both big, big animal lovers, maybe different kinds of animals, but we both have a really good respect for the natural world.”

He added, “It’s been really really really fun to create this unlikely friendship with Paris. And hopefully one that will continue and when she comes back to Australia, I’m sure we’ll definitely catch up.”

Our full chats with both Paris and Robert are coming soon.