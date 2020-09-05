It has been fourteen year since The Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin tragically passed, and I’m still not over it.

Irwin tragically died on September 4, 2006 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray barb off the coast of Port Douglas, breaking the hearts of pretty much every Australian.

But 14 years on, his legacy remains strong, with Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin working tirelessly to keep Steve’s dreams of wildlife conservation and education alive.

Bindi took to Instagram to share a photo with her late father.

“You’re always in my heart,” she captioned the post, instantly bringing me to tears.

Terri, who has always been public about the fact that she already had her “happily ever after” moment with STeve, took to Twitter to share a heartwarming message about celebrating love.

“This is a particularly poignant moment in time for me. Today marks 14 years since I lost Steve, after 14 wonderful years of marriage. I feel that I have a choice: celebrate love or struggle with grief. I choose love,” she wrote.

For many Australians, Steve Irwin’s death hit harder than any other celebrity passing, and even 14 years later it’s still hard to fight the tears watching the tributes roll in.

But you’ve gotta hand it to the Irwins because they’re still out here protecting wildlife and keeping Steve’s memory alive, no matter how emotional it is. Meanwhile, I can barely get through an episode of The Crocodile Hunter without being a blubbering mess on my bedroom floor.

The heartbreaking anniversary comes shortly after Bindi Irwin announced her pregnancy with long-term partner and husband Chandler Powell.