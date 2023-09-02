TikTokers Just Realised Robert Irwin Was On Bluey & It’s An Aussie Crossover Sent From The Gods

Name two things more wholesome and Australian than Robert Irwin and Bluey… ahh The Wiggles covering Tame Impala, Kylie Minogue and Dannii Minogue performing a duet, the cash cow… Ok so there’s a lot of things that are very wholesome and Aussie, but that doesn’t make Robert Irwin’s guest appearance on Bluey any less special.

TikTokers have only just discovered that Robert Irwin featured on Bluey in an episode that aired in 2020, called ‘The Quiet Game’.

“I only now just realised that Alfie from Bluey is voiced by Robert Irwin,” Shellie Coleman on TikTok said.

In the episode, Robert plays a character called Alfie the Dingo, who is so adorable.

Despite Robert posting about his appearance on the show at the time, it seems that people have only started clocking onto it recently. It may be because Robert Irwin is on everyone’s hearts and minds after it was confirmed he’s in a relationship with the late Heath Ledger’s niece, Scarlett Buckley.

Many chronically online folk have expressed disappointment that Robert is taken, which is a tad gross considering he’s only 19 and I imagine a lot of these people watched Robert grow up in the public eye.

Aside from that, it’s nice that the public is directing their attention to a wholesome celebrity for once… and even more wholesome that it’s drawing their attention to Bluey.

Since the viral TikTok, fans of Bluey are now posting other guest appearances on the show that you may not have known.

“This one is pretty well known by now but Major Tom is voiced by Lin Manuel Miranda,” @sjmacwrites said on TikTok.

“Finally you know in the episode of Whales where they’re watching the documentary? You may have thought to yourself that that voice looks familiar.

“Well that is the voice of Natalie Portman.”

Legend says that those who make a guest appearance on Bluey are very cool and very nice.