Folks, it happened. The shining light among an otherwise bleak scene of Australian celebrities has found a girlfriend and we could not be happier for him. 19-year-old Robert Irwin was spotted on a beach date with 18-year-old Scarlett Buckley in late November and since then, the pair have also been seen at Australia Zoo.

So, here’s what we know so far.

On November 27, New Idea published a sneaky pic of Robert walking arm in arm with Scarlett.

Robert Irwin has debuted his first girlfriend! https://t.co/mRm9zFnkbL pic.twitter.com/00fBmaP0p9 — New Idea magazine (@NewIdeamagazine) November 27, 2022

According to the magazine, they’d spent the day at Australia Zoo in Queensland and had just chowed down some knockoff burgers.

So far, so relatable.

Fast-forward to early December and the pair were spotted in the crowd at Australia Zoo’s crocodile show with Robert’s mum Terri Irwin sitting between them as per 7News. Mum’s in charge!

just found out that robert irwin has a girlfriend, no one talk to me pic.twitter.com/XuBIqOciyF — emilia ❦ luvs trsr & enha (@girlzwrld) November 28, 2022

robert irwin is dating someone who is not me please respect my privacy in my time of grieving — jenita! 🇧🇷 (@pattincinema) November 28, 2022

It’s believed the trio were celebrating Robert’s birthday which was on December 1st. Because how else would the son of Steve Irwin celebrate his birthday? No surprises there.

In classic Irwin style, Robert then proceeded to feed the crocodiles as part of the show as his new girlfriend nervously watched. I reckon I’d have a similar reaction if my partner’s job was to get up close and personal with flesh-eating crocs.

Again, very relatable and down-to-earth vibes so far. You’d expect nothing less from the Irwins.

But hang on, wasn’t Robert dating someone else, you may be thinking?

Well, no.

In November, the rumour mill floated that Robert was dating blue wiggle Lucia Field, OG blue wiggle Anthony Field’s daughter.

This didn’t turn out to be true.

Then in July, word on the street had us believing Robert’s girlfriend was US actress Emmy Perry, which also didn’t turn out to be true.

So, who is Scarlett Buckley?

She is the niece of the late and great Aussie actor Heath Ledger.

Scarlett has an identical twin sister and is the daughter of Heath’s sister, Kate Ledger. Small world, hey?

We wish Scarlett and Robert the absolute best with their relationship going forward. So far it looks like it’s been extremely wholesome so we’re not too worried.

Safe to say this caps off a massive year for Robert Irwin.

In June, he single-handedly proved chivalry wasn’t dead when he rejected an admirer in the most subtle and polite way possible.

Then in July, he made the front cover of Stellar Magazine in a shoot that was giving “long-long Hemsworth brother”.

To cap it all off, he appeared on Ru Paul’s Drag Race Down Under which, in my opinion, was the best of the lot.

Go off, king.