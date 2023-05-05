The Dancing With The Stars Cast List Has Leaked As Well As The Unannounced New Judges

In news that would have gotten my Nonna riled the fuck UP back when she was still on this earth, the contestants and new hosts of Dancing With The Stars for 2023 have leaked. And it seems like the series is heading towards a shiny new era.

So, let’s have a look at what we can expect from Dancing With The Stars 2023 so far.

Who are the contestants on Dancing With The Stars 2023?

Previously there have been reports that the new season of Dancing With The Stars would be an all-star season, featuring a bunch of returning celebs from previous years of the show.

But Sonia Kruger revealed on The Morning Show that this season is bringing some new blood to the franchise.

And according to reports by The Daily Mail, they’ve got some notable Aussie talent in the lineup so far.

The first rumoured contestant is Aussie actress and the ex-wife of Sean Penn, Leila George.

Former Rogue Traders singer and Neighbours bad gal Natalie Bassingthwaighte is also on the list after she announced that she would be temporarily locating to Sydney juuuust in time for filming to begin.

The source also claimed that a member of Aussie short-king pop vocal group Human Nature is rumoured to be putting on their dancing shoes. I hope the source is wrong and all four of them just dance together boy-band style.

Who are the Dancing With The Stars hosts?

The media’s hardest-working host, Sonia Kruger, is said to be returning to her post this season.

She’ll be joined again by former Hey Hey It’s Saturday host Daryl Somers.

Personally, I think the man has the stage presence of a dish rag but my Nonna thought he was neat, so I guess pop off, king.

Apparently, old mate Somers wasn’t their first choice to host the show.

The Daily Telegraph reported that I’m A Celeb‘s Dr Chris Brown was the guy they wanted up front after he jumped ship from Channel Ten. But sadly, his contract with Channel Seven didn’t start in time for him to come on board so they went with Daryl instead.

READ MORE Daryl Somers Has Churned Out A Meh Apology To Kamahl Over A Racist Hey Hey Sketch

Who are the new judges on Dancing With The Stars 2023?

Rumour has it the judges will be having a shake up too!

Last season we heard critiques from judges Todd McKenney, Helen Richey, Paul Mercurio and Mark Wilson.

But then Paul Mercurio decided to become a Victorian Labour MP (???) so I feel like it’s unlikely we’ll see him talking shit about some random celeb’s fox trot.

Kym Johnson, who appeared as a judge from 2013 to 2015, is tipped to replace him. She’s even been spotted in meetings with Channel Seven execs.

Very interesting!

READ MORE Schapelle Corby Is Rumoured To Be On Dancing With The Stars & Our Queen Deserves Nothing Less

When is Dancing With The Stars 2023 premiering?

Dancing With The Stars 2023 reportedly begins filming the new season at Quay Centre, Sydney Olympic Park on May 15 and will continue until June 1. You can even apply for tix to see the celebs shimmy and shake if that’s your thing.

Well, that’s all we know so far. Until then, I’ll be dreaming of sequins and practising my salsa.