Off the back of Channel 10’s announcement that both The Bachelor and The Masked Singer Australia have been cancelled, I’m happy to report that The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition isn’t going anywhere.

After a reality TV gossip Instagram account leaked some snaps of the cast filming The Amazing Race Australia 2024: Celebrity Edition, Channel 10 quickly released the full cast details. There are some absolutely i-c-o-n-i-c contestants including queen Cyrell Paule. So, without further ado, here’s everything we know in one place.

Everything we know about The Amazing Race Australia 2024: Celebrity Edition

The Amazing Race Celebrity Edition cast for 2024. (Image: 10)

Which celebrities are competing?

Cyrell Paule and Eden Dally

Cyrell Paule and Eden Dally (Image: Instagram @cyrelljimenezpaule)

MAFS’ Cyrell and Love Island’s Eden Dally are set to take their relationship to the next level by travelling around the world together. “Cyclone Cyrell” famously threw wine on Jessika Power during the heated MAFS reunion dinner party, so fingers crossed we’ll get to see some more fiery moments.

Peter Helliar and Bridget Helliar

Peter and Bridget Helliar. (Image: Instagram @brijmurphy)

Comedian and former The Project panellist Peter Helliar will be racing alongside his wife Bridget Helliar. Peter competed on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2023, so he’s had a bit of reality TV practice.

Natalie Bassingthwaighte and Melinda Sheldrick

Natalie and Melinda Bassingthwaighte. (Image: Instagram @natbassingthwaighte)

Pop star and actor Natalie Bassingthwaighte is rumoured to be competing with her sister Melinda Sheldrick. The duo are close and Melinda has appeared on Natalie’s social media a bunch of times.

Luke McGregor and Julie McGregor

Luke McGregor. (Image: Instagram @lukewmcgregor)

Taskmaster comedian Luke McGregor is teaming up with his mum, which should provide plenty of laughs.

Jett Kenny and Lily Brown

Jett Kenny and Lily Brown. (Image: Instagram @jetkenny)

Model Jett Kenny will be adding a bit of ~beauty~ to our screens. He’s racing with Lisa Curry’s daughter Lily Brown.

Billy Brownless and Oscar Brownless

Billy and Oscar Brownless. (Image: Getty)

AFL legend Billy Brownless is teaming up with his son Oscar Brownless to take home the grand prize.

Ian Thorpe and Christian Miranda

Ian Thorpe. (Image: Getty)

Retired Aussie swimmer Ian Thorpe has teamed up with childhood friend Christian Miranda. Since Ian is used to winning – after first repping Australia at the age of 14 – it’ll be interesting to see how competitive he gets.

Chloe Logarzo and Emily Gielnik

The entire country had a love affair with the Matildas last year, so I’m pumped that Tillies Chloe Logarzo and Emily Gielnik are taking on The Amazing Race.

Havana Brown and Stephanie Wood

DJ Havana Brown is hitting the road with her bestie Stephanie Wood. Hope she’s in charge of the road trip tunes.

Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley

Country singers Brooke McClymont and hubby Adam Eckersley will be hitting the road together. Brooke wasn’t able to walk away with the win on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, so she will fight hard for this crown.

Tai ‘Bam Bam’ Tuivasa and Logan Tuivasa

Brothers Tai ‘Bam Bam’ Tuivasa and Logan Tuivasa are used to fighting hard, because Bam Bam is a UFC heavyweight and MMA fighter. Will his skills come in handy? Only time will tell.

Who will host the show?

Beau Ryan confirmed that he would be returning to the show in 2024 as the host. “We had huge success last year off the back of the celebrity edition, but I do like the fact that average Australians can compete as well,” he told TV Tonight.

“It’s only a matter of time before we probably go back to that format. We’ve got an incredible cast and we are going relatively soon.”

Where are they filming?

The cast were seen filming in Buenos Aires, Argentina, outside Casa Rosada – a Federal Government Office. Since filming has only just kicked off, we’re not sure where they’re going to next, but will keep you updated.

Beau Ryan hosts The Amazing Race Australia. (Image: 10)

What is the prize money for winning The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition?

Last year, celebs competed to earn a whopping $250,000 for their chosen charity. In 2023, the prize was split into three portions, with the Leonie Jackson Memorial Fund, Dementia Australia and Feel the Magic walking away victorious.

When will The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition be released?

Since filming is still taking place, it’s likely that The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition won’t be released until later this year. It could potentially take the slot of The Masked Singer or The Bachelor, since those two shows have been cancelled.

Is there a trailer yet?

Not yet, but stay tuned!

Feature image: Nine & Instagram @Realitytv__fan