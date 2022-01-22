Former rugby league player and media personality Beau Ryan has let slip just how many dollarydoos he forfeited by prematurely ending his time in the jungle on the current season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

Beau explained to his campmates that the reason he was leaving the camp was that he missed his family. Totally understandable when you’re spending 24 hours a day eating maggots, sleeping on canvas and talking crap with other “Australian Celebrities” who just suspiciously happen to have a few spare months in their schedule.

“As you know, the last couple of days I’ve been struggling, today I was a bit broken. It’s been really hard for me, I’m not going to lie to you,” the former rugby star began.

“The reason I did this show is to test myself, which I have. I’ve shown Australia the good, bad and ugly of me. I’ve had some moments I regret, some moments I don’t, but I’m proud of everything that’s happened.”

Beau has two young children together with his wife Kara Orrel.

In the aftermath of Beau’s departure from the camp, the former sportsman was interviewed on Triple M’s Rush Hour with Wendell, Jude and Gus.

In the conversation, he dropped the oh-so-spicy tea that by quitting the show, he was contractually obliged to forfeit $200,000 from his payslip for appearing on the show.

Do you know how many Macca’s $1 frozen cokes you could buy with $200,000? Correct, 200,000. Well done for getting that right. Feel free to treat yourself to a frozen coke.

Speaking on his costly exit on Triple M, Beau acknowledged that “I sort of wish I’d hung around.”

Oh well, it’s not all about money, is it?

Well not unless you ask ex-Collingwood footy player and head coach Nathan Buckley who is reportedly being paid a whopping $300,000 to eat lizard farts or whatever tf they’re cooking up for dinner over there.