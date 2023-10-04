Love Island Australia Has Apparently Recruited A Bunch Of Ex-Reality Stars For Its New Season

It may only be spring but I am already feeling the HEAT from the upcoming season of Love Island Australia. Especially now that a bunch of existing reality contestants – or people who are reality television adjacent – have been confirmed to be parading around looking hot and tanned and pulling other hot, tanned people for a chat.

According to the So Dramatic! with Megan Pustetto podcast, we can expect a whole host of familiar faces from all different parts of the reality television world. Even international Love Island UK stars are making an appearance. It’s a crossover we didn’t know we needed.

And if you thought that was enough tea for one day, you better find a bucket, because we now know which Aussie contestants from our very own Love Island will be throwing their hat in the ring for the international series Love Island Games.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Lucinda Stratford

The first cab off the rank is Love Island UK star Lucinda Stratford. Just like everyone on this goddamn show, she’s gorgeous.

Lucinda was on Season Seven of Love Island UK and sadly didn’t find everlasting love on the show. In fact, her relo with a dude called Aaron lasted about 72 hours after they left the villa. But her loss in love is our gain because she’s apparently going to be appearing as a bombshell this season.

She’s best known for saying, “reaaaallllyyy” and I really, really like it.

Kirra Schofield

Remember Married At First Sight‘s Bronte Schofield and how she had a sister who was constantly tearing down her on-screen dufus of a husband Harrison Boon? Well, lucky for us, Kirra Schofield is single and ready to mingle on this season of Love Island Australia.

This is the face of a gal who doesn’t play. (Image Source: Married At First Sight)

I’m really hoping she’s going to bring her no-bullshit policy to the villa. Some of these men need to be taken down a peg or two and I think she’s the one to do it.

Abby Miller

Sadly, I’m not talking about Abby Lee Miller, the questionable star of Dance Moms. But apparently, the Aussie Abby Miller who appeared on The Bachelors earlier this year, will become an islander.



Abby is also known for allegedly being MAFS’ Harrison Boon’s secret girlfriend while he was filming the show. I’m excited to see her have more of her own voice on the show because I feel like she was unnecessarily wrapped up in so much drama during MAFS.



Also, I can’t believe I’m mentioning Harrison again. With Bronte’s sister Kirra and Abby in the villa, I reckon we send Harrison in as a bombshell. Now that’s drama, baby!

Chloe Jackson

Remember that wholesome dating show My Mum, Your Dad that featured a bunch of kids watching on as their parents were set up on dates? Well, Chloe Jackson was one of the supportive children on the show helping her mum Michelle find love. While Michelle wrapped up the show with a guy called Health, it doesn’t look like they’re together anymore. Bummer!

Anyway, now it’s Chloe’s turn to go on a reality show to find love!



Chloe is a personal trainer and ripped as fuck. I want to be her when I grow up.

Love Island Games

Now it’s time for the Love Island Games!

In case you’ve missed it, the new spin-off series features a bunch of single contestants who have been on the series all around the world. Because while we’re pretty damn familiar with Love Island UK, there has been a Love Island version in 24 countries around the world.

While everyone on the spin-off series is undoubtedly a charismatic hottie, I’m stoked to announce that a heap of Aussie islanders made the cut for the international series.



Can I get an Aussie, Aussie, Aussie, Oi, Oi, Oi?



So Dramatic! has reported that Josh Packham, Mitch Hibberd, Callum Hole, Jessica Losurdo, Audrey Kano, Cassidy McGill and Tina Provis will be making an appearance.

And, for fans of the UK series, we’ll be seeing Megan Barton-Hanson, Georgia Steel, Liberty Poole, Scott Van-Der-Sluis and Toby Aromolaran.

Yahooo! I can’t wait for the grafting to begin!!!



